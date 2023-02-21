This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Elections: Adeleke Directs Security To Arrest Hoodlums,Polls: Service chiefs meet, CDS says agencies ready

Adeleke Directs Security To Arrest Hoodlums

Ahead of Saturday’s election, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified criminals across the state.

Addressing service chiefs during the first Osun State Security Council meeting under his administration, Adeleke stated that a peaceful poll on Saturday and beyond would deepen Nigeria’s democracy and enhance further realisation of good governance.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo on Monday further said, “I convey this security meeting to review the state of security in Osun state and to strategise on how to further sustain the existing peace in our state. Osun has been largely peaceful. I attribute this to good governance and the tireless efforts of our security agencies.

Security Agencies Ready—Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has reassured Nigerians that the armed forces and other security agencies are ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the 2023 general elections.

Irabor spoke shortly after the meeting with service chiefs and heads of their security agencies on Monday in Abuja.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to review the election security and develop action plans to ensure that the elections were held under a peaceful atmosphere.

At the meeting held behind closed-door are the Inspector-General of Police, Director-Generals of the Department of State Services and National Intelligence Agency as well as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

2023: APC is hero of Nigeria – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has again said that he has no intention or plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is despite his stance on zoning the presidency to the South, describing the insinuations that he is dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC as speculative.

The Ikwere-born politician, who has been at loggerheads with his party, the PDP, maintained that he remains an unrepentant member of the main opposition party.

Relax, we’ve done all we need to do – Tinubu to supporters

All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate , Bola Tinubu has advised his supporters to relax ahead of the February 25 election.

The former Governor of Lagos State spoke on Monday at a meeting attended by First Class South West traditional rulers.

Tinubu was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, a Senator and former Governor of Borno State.

Land Racketeering: Enugu State Government Issues Multiple Certificates Of Occupancy For Same Landed Property

Land racketeering and grabbing in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have now reached an alarming height with the same land allotted to different individuals and each having the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and other titles.

SaharaReporters reported in August 2022 how Ugwuanyi’s appointees and close associates with some top government officials floated a private company to off take revoked landed properties of residents and investors, and resold the same.

Although the government through an acclaimed civic organisation laboured to fault the report even when it did not produce counter evidence or made available its so-called investigation, the state government however, did not investigate the report nearly nine months after publication as the government officials involved in the business had neither resigned their appointments nor sacked by the governor.

