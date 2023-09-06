Today’s Headlines: Election Tribunal Sacks APC Senator, Jibrin Isah; Tribunal Upholds Oshiomole, Ihonvbere’s Election

Election Tribunal Sacks APC Senator

The Kogi East Senatorial Election Tribunal on Tuesday sacked the senator representing the district, Jibrin Isah, on the ground that elections were cancelled in 94 polling units.

The tribunal also ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the affected 94 polling units.

The Tribunal Chairman, K.A. Orjiako, who delivered the judgment on the petition brought before it by Victor Adoji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25 February election, agreed with the prayers of Mr Adoji.

Tribunal Upholds Oshiomole, Ihonvbere’s Election

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Monday upheld the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Senator Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Edo North Senatorial District election.

The tribunal also upheld the election of House leader, Julius Ihonvbere of the APC as the member representing Owan Federal Constituency.

A three-man tribunal led by Justice O.A. Chuioke dismissed a petition filed by former Senator Francis Alimikhena, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for lack of merit.

Tinubu Appoints 8 Mandate Secretaries For FCT Administration

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Eight appointments were made by the President as disclosed by the Presidency on Tuesday.

The appointees include Mr. Bitrus L. Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat; Lawan Kolo Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat; Mr. Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education; and Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe; Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.

Don’t Let Arik Die- Pilots, Engineers Beg AMCON To Prevent Collapse Of Airline

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has appealed to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to continue its intervention in Arik Air and save the airline from collapse.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mudi Muhammad, chairman of NAAPE, said AMCON’s intervention in Arik seven years ago was to protect the airline and save hundreds of jobs.

He said the airline has stood the test of time since then but still has several challenges that need to be addressed.

