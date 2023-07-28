Today’s Headlines: Election That Brought Me To Parliament Not Rigged–Agbo, Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

Election that brought me to parliament not rigged – Agbo

A member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Agbo, said that the election that brought him to the federal parliament was not rigged.

Agbo, who represents Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in Enugu State, was elected into the House on the platform of the Labour Party, also advised politicians vying for elective offices to shun rigging during elections.

The federal parliamentarian, while explaining how he emerged as the winner in the 2023 HoR National Assembly elections, said he garnered 28,750 votes against his contender, who polled 14,300 votes.

Speaking at the launch of Season 4 of Corruption Tori on Monday, organised by Signature TV in Abuja, the federal lawmaker stated, “I did not rig the election that brought me to the House of Representatives, God is my witness. I use the monies given to me for projects well and then later use my own to work with it, this will make God bless me. Without being corrupt my children will go to school, build a house of my dream, buy the car I want, and so on.

Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

Ganduje, Fani-Kayode, Keyamo, other APC bigwigs missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who were expected to form President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet were conspicuously missing from the ministerial list unveiled on Thursday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio read the list on Thursday as forwarded to the chamber by the presidency during plenary.

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and presently the Chief of Staff to the president, delivered the list to Akpabio.

However, contrary to speculations that the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and other stalwarts in the party who fought for Tinubu’s victory during the February 25 presidential election would be nominated, they were not included in the list.

Names of former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and other chieftains of the party were also missing from the long-awaited list.

El-Rufai, Wike, Oyetola, Alake, Fagbemi make ministers list

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and eminent medical scholar Ali Pate are on the list of ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was learnt this morning.

Also nominated for cabinet positions are legal luminary Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); an economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader Mrs. Betta Edu, Senator Ben Ayade and eminent journalist Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties.

A Senate source said the President forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning, in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within 60 days after the presidential inauguration.

APC Leadership: No official decision on replacements – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, says no official decision has been made by the party to fill the vacant seats of the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party.

Morka made this known during an interview on Channels Televison’s Politics Today on Thursday evening.

According to him, reports that former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senator Ajibola Basiru, had been tipped as replacements for the positions of National Chairman and National Secretary, of the party were merely speculations, adding that the party would not verify information that had not been approved by its authorities.

“We do not have an official decision on that important question, we do not yet. But as I said, we hope that NEC will deal with the issue of succession to those offices and will hopefully give further direction on that. We are not in the business of speculating until it is official, we do not certify it; we do not come out to verify information that has not been discussed and approved by official authorities of the party”.

Asked when the party would officially announce replacements for the positions, the National Publicity Secretary responded, “My hope is that that will be done very soon. We expect that the issue of vacancies in the NWC, along with other issues, will play up during that (NEC) meeting”.

