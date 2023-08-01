Today’s Headlines: Election Court Reserves Judgement In Obi, LP’s Petition, Chopper Crashes In Ikeja, Lagos

Photo Credit: Google

Election Court Reserves Judgement In Obi, LP’s Petition

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in a petition filed by Mr Peter Obi and Labour Party (LP) challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu into power.

Obi and LP are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought president Bola Tinubu into power.

Chopper Crashes In Lagos

Photo Credit: Channels Television

A chopper has crashed in the Oba Akran area in Ikeja, Lagos State, Channels Television has learnt.

The Spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Tuesday afternoon.

Also, an official of the The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told our correspondent that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

PDP Says Tinubu’s Broadcast Was Full Of False Promises Hurriedly Put Together By Handlers To Deceive Nigerians

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Bola Tinubu of making empty promises in his Monday nationwide broadcast.

Tinubu announced on Wednesday that his government was working in collaboration with labour unions to introduce a “new national minimum wage for workers.”

Bauchi CP Meets Labour Leaders, Demands Peaceful Protest

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Ahead of the planned nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) slated for Wednesday, August 2, 2023, over the hike in the pump price of petrol, the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has met with leaders of NLC and Joint Public Negotiation Council (JPNC) to find ways to ensure a peaceful protest.

The meeting, which took place at the Bauchi State Police Command Headquarters, along Yandoka Road, Bauchi, on Tuesday, had the representatives of the state NLC chairman, Shu’aibu Dauda, and the state chairman of JPNC, Ibrahim Maikudi, in attendance.

