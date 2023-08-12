El-Rufai’s betrayal and Akpabio’s buffoonery



Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai’s rumored withdrawal from consideration as a minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government because high-tensile inter-elite intrigues torpedoed his senate confirmation and caused the president to sour on him is the bluntest, crudest, most double-dyed political treachery I’ve seen in a long time.

Sure, El-Rufai is a detestable, self-important, unfeeling, overweening, and divisive political villain whom I once called the most dangerous Nigerian politician alive, but he is more central to Tinubu’s emergence as president than the people on whose behalf Tinubu has thrown him under the bus.El-Rufai left everything aside to galvanize support for Tinubu among northern governors, which was crucial to Tinubu’s win in APC’s primary election. He stood up to Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal on Tinubu’s behalf at a time when few people within the circles of power were willing to stick out their necks for a presidential wannabe.

When the Central Bank of Nigeria rolled out its damagingly birdbrained naira recoloring policy to stymie Tinubu’s chances at the polls, El-Rufai launched an all-out, scorched-earth, no-holds-barred rhetorical blitzkrieg against the CBN and honchos of the Buhari regime. Tinubu got tremendous persuasive mileage and sympathy from the knowledge that the hurt Nigerians were undergoing in the days leading up to the election was engineered to get at him, and no one enabled this awareness more than El-Rufai.

Kalu Decries Rising Cases of Organ Failure



ABUJA – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benja­min Okezie Kalu has bemoaned the rising cases of organ failure in Nigeria, saying it has not only become a medical concern but also a challenge to the society.

He, however, said that the par­liament will collaborate with the Transplant Association of Nigeria (TAN) and other relevant author­ities to ensure that the concerns were addressed.

Kalu gave the assurance on Friday when Transplant Associ­ation of Nigeria ( TAN) led by Dr. Olalekan Olatise paid him a cour­tesy visit at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Kalu decried the huge nation­al resources the nation loses to medical treatment of ailments of citizens of Nigeria abroad saying that it swallows $2.5 trillion dollars annually.

Kalu also appealed to newly trained and qualified medical doctors in the country to emplace the practice of professional organ transplant in order to fill the gap that exists in the nation’s health sector.

I'm interested in your case, First Lady tells Rebecca, newly rescued Chibok girl



The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON., on Friday at the presidential villa received Rebecca Kabu, one of the 277 Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.

The First Lady who received Rebecca along with the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, promised to ensure that Rebecca is well taken care of medically and fit to return to school willingly.

Tinubu while assuring that the remaining girls in captivity are not forgotten, appreciated the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and other security agencies and those who were involved in Rebecca’s rescue.

“Our dear daughter, Rebecca, I welcome you, I’ve been praying for you all night, it is well with you, what has happened to her is much trauma; words are inadequate for me to describe it.

“Cases of amnesia should be treated; it is difficult to get by, but since you are still here, God has plans for you. I thank the office of the NSA and NIA for not relenting and everyone that is assisting in her rehabilitation”.

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians-Tinubu



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reassured Nigerians on Friday that no stone would be left unturned in his administration’s efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the good of all Nigerians.

The President stated this at a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda in Abuja.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

To steadily ensure growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, Tinubu said every effort across sectors would be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” the President told the APC professionals, who had earlier pledged their support for his reforms.

