Today’s Headlines: El-Rufai: Atiku hates poor Nigerians, wicked for views on cash swap;18 Benue LGs Under Siege, Says Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

El-Rufai: Atiku Hates Poor Nigerians

Photo Credit: The Nation

Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has pointed out the views of presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar on the cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show he is a wicked man with no concern for the poor masses.

He said by asking the CBN not to extend the deadline beyond February 10, the former Vice President has confirmed he has no regard or sympathy for the poor masses who are mostly affected by the policy.

Atiku initially backed the extension of the deadline but called on the CBN some days ago not to extend it beyond February 10.

El-Rufai said the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) is not against the cash swap and cashless policies but bothered by the hardship poor Nigerians are going through across the nation.

Speaking yesterday on Journalist hang-out, a popular show on TVC, the Kaduna Governor said: “If you look at the statement from the other party after I spoke on the cash swap, we are not against the policy. Cashless is the way to go. We have no problem with it, but you don’t do it in a few weeks. Allow time for every farmer, trader, student, market women in the villages to be able to take their money to the bank and get new currency or go and meet them where they are doing their business, take the bullion vans with security to them and change their money for them with ease.

18 Benue LGs Under Siege, Says Ortom

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday that he will continue to prevent the invasion and killing of his people by herdsmen with the last drop of his blood.

Ortom stated this during a press conference at the Government House, Makurdi while reacting to a statement by a northern group purportedly led by the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi.

The governor, who exonerated himself and his government from the air strike that killed several people in a settlement in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, said the purported statement by the former Kano Emir, Sanusi Lamido, was an attempt to profile him as a hater of Fulanis.

Ortom alleged that since his administration enacted the law prohibiting open grazing in 2017, he had been a target of the Fulani militias, adding that he had escaped seven attempts on his life.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

Omo-Agege Blasts Okowa Over Power Failure In Asaba

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has censured Delta’s Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for lighting up the Government House and leaving the residents of Asaba and the environs in darkness.

Senator Omo-Agege stated this Wednesday, February 1, when the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns of APC touched ground at Oko, Okwe and Umuaji-Asaba, all in Oshimil South LGA.

He said Governor Okowa abandoned the 28 megawatts Independent Power Plant, IPP, project initiated by the previous administration and designed to power the entire State capital, in favour of a 5 megawatts IPP only able to power the Government House and Commissioners’ quarters, leaving the entire Asaba metropolis and environs in darkness.

He lamented that Asaba does not wear the fit and proper look of capital even after the state governor has received over 4.2 trillion naira and borrowed so heavily.

Joshua In Talks To Face Ngannou

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, says he has held talks with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou over the prospect of fighting the British-Nigerian.

Ngannou is now the hottest prospect in the market after leaving the UFC, having failed to agree a contract extension and Joshua’s promoter wasted no time in reaching out to the heavyweight star, who was forced to vacate his title.

And the Matchroom Boxing chief is hoping Joshua beats Tyson Fury to the crossover super-fight with Ngannou.

“We’ll see what happens. For me, we would love to be involved with his career,” Hearn said on The MMA Hour.

The Anthony Joshua fight is probably among the biggest fights that can be made in any sport. Obviously the Tyson Fury fight is there for him as well.

Kwaha (

)