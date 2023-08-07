Today’s Headlines: Ekiti NNPP disowns calls for Kwankwaso’s suspension; Tinubu Meets Senate President Akpabio

Ekiti NNPP disowns calls for Kwankwaso’s suspension

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Ekiti State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dissociated itself from calls by some individuals within the party for the suspension of the national leader and presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.

This was stated in a press statement jointly signed on Monday by the party’s governorship candidate in the 2022 election, Fatomilola Oladosun, and the three senatorial candidates in the 2023 elections, namely Motunde Fajuyi (Ekiti Central), Ade Ayeni (Ekiti North), and Samuel Olofin (Ekiti South). The South West zonal financial secretary of the party, Prince Ade-Ajayi, also co-signed the statement.

The stakeholders noted that the group of individuals who made the call lacked the authority to do so, adding that the national headquarters, under the leadership of the acting chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali, had since dissolved the state executives of the party.

They reiterated their loyalty and commitment to the presidential candidate for his selfless service and leadership, which resulted in the successes recorded by the party in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu Meets Senate President Akpabio

Photo Credit: The Nation papers

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming moments after the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly went into a frenzy while screening one of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Festus Keyamo.

Akpabio arrived at the Villa around 2.25 pm shortly after the Senate adjourned for a close-door session to determine the fate of the former Minister of State.

Adeleke has no reason to beg Makinde – Aide

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his principal has no reason or need to beg his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

This follows news on social media that Governor Adeleke was prostrating for Makinde while begging him during a private meeting at Oyo State Lodge in Abuja last weekend.

It would be recalled that the duo had a frosty relationship over the zonal leadership of the party, as Governor Makinde hardly attend meetings hosted by Adeleke in Osun state.

However, in a statement issued by Rasheed on Monday, he described the said private meeting as merely concocted lies as he claimed that the two leaders met openly in the sitting room before cameramen.

According to him, Governor Adeleke visited the newly renovated Oyo lodge for inspection, especially as Osun house is also under renovation and the duo used the opportunity to discuss several issues relating to party politics.

NAF rescues seven kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its special forces have rescued seven kidnapped victims.

According to the statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, the kidnapped victims, comprised of six females and a male, were rescued near Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

While the female victims said they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State, the lone male among them stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in Niger State.

Gabkwet said the special forces were on patrol on August 6, 2023, near Birnin Gwari, when the terrorists, upon sighting them, abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.

The victims were subsequently taken to NAF medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and were released, but the male victim is still being observed.

