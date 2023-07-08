Today’s Headlines: Ekiti APC Chairman kidnapped, Police arrest ‘Cow’ in Osun, Police arrest cow meant for cult day celebration

Ekiti APC Chairman kidnapped

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Barrister Paul Omotoso, has been kidnapped.

DAILY TRUST gathered that he was attacked on Saturday evening while driving along Agbado Ekiti – Imesi Ekiti Road.

APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said the state party chairman was driving in his car along the road when the incident happened.

Police arrest cow meant for cult day celebration

Police in Osun have ‘arrested” a cow meant to be used for July cult day celebration in Osogbo, the state capital.

The State Police Command had on Thursday warned against ‘Cult Day Celebration’ which is usually celebrated by Aye confraternity on every July 7, warning that it will arrest anyone involved in unlawful gathering.

Confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the cow was arrested by the police team after the suspect fled from the scene.

Gunmen kill 24 in Benue Community

Unknown gunmen Saturday morning invaded Zaki Akpuuna 1 and Diom communities of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly killed no fewer than 24 people.

Ukum is one of the three hotspots in Sankera axis where local bandits suspected to be gang members of the slain Terwase Akwaza aka Gana hold sway. Other hotspots are; Logo and Katsina-Ala.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the sleepy communities around 8 am on Saturday and launched a deadly attack leading to the death of 24 people.

Fraud: My Daughter Didn’t Open Up To Me On Time, Says Mmesoma’s Father

Romanus Ejikeme, father of embattled Anambra Student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who recently confessed to the forgery of the result of her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has said that his daughter didn’t confess her “crime” to him on time.

Romanus disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with NTA shared on Twitter.

Mmesoma’s father pleaded with Nigerians and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to forgive his daughter.

He said, “As I said earlier, my daughter didn’t open up to me on time. When I realised the mistake that she made, I blamed her.

“I tell her every day to be careful not to dent her image as a star. I apologise to JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her.

