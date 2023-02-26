Today’s Headlines: EFFC Arrests Lecturer With N306,700, Tinubu’s Wins Buhari’s Polling Unit In Daura

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFFC Arrests Lecturer With N306,700, Woman With 18 PVCs

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A lecturer with the Sarwuan Tarka University (formerly known as the University of Agriculture), Makurdi, Benue State, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa was on Saturday arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged vote-buying.

He was arrested at the RCM Polling Unit in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area of the state with the sum of N306,700 in various denominations stashed in his car.

The EFCC in a statement on its Facebook handle said luck ran out on Tarka when “he drove to the voting centre which was different from his polling unit and tried to run upon sighting operatives of the Commission.”

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu’s Wins Buhari’s Polling Unit In Daura

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party, APC has emerged winner of President Muhammadu Buhari’s

Sarkin Yara polling unit, in Daura, Katsina State.

Earlier, Buhari announced that he voted for Tinubu in Daura.

Tinubu also won his Polling Unit in Lagos as Peter Obi of Labour Party defeated him and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) in Aso Villa Polling Unit.

See results below.

APC-523

PDP-03

LP-0

NNPP-0

Peter Obi Defeats Atiku In Adamawa Polling Unit

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has won a polling unit in Adamawa, the home state of the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi polled the highest votes among the key candidates at polling unit 35, located at Karewa, Yola North local government area of Adamawa state.

While Obi garnered 120 votes, Atiku came second with 82 votes and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, standard bearer, Bola Tinubu gathered 26 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP got 2 votes.

Bauchi Gov Delivers Polling Unit For Atiku

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Bauchi Governor Senator Bala Mohammed has won his polling unit for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The Nation reports Mohammed voted in his hometown, Yelwan Duguri in the Alkaleri Local Government Area.

A result by the INEC showed that the PDP also cleared the National Assembly elections.

APC 4

PDP 44

NNPP 1

Tinubu Loses Kaduna Govt House Polling Unit

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the polling unit inside the Kaduna State Government House.

Atiku came out on top with 69 votes, while Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, scored 48 votes, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu got 40 votes.

The result signed by the INEC presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Micheal, revealed that LP polled 48, APC got 40 votes, PDP scored 69 votes, while NNPP had 11 votes.

Updating (

)