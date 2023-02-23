This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: EFCC Uncovers New Ways Politicians Are Planning To Buy Votes, Atiku Not Perfect But Best Candidate – Dogara

EFCC Uncovers New Ways Politicians Are Planning To Buy Votes

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it has found more ways that politicians have polished their schemes to buy votes in the next elections. Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, the chairman, Abdulrasheed Baw, claimed that information at their disposal indicated that some politicians intended to purchase votes not with money but rather with kind. This is in response to the widespread shortage of new naira notes that Nigerians are currently experiencing. Bawa urged the electorate to assist the EFCC in its efforts to combat vote-buying during the elections on Saturday. Bawa argued that Nigerians should elect leaders with moral fiber and integrity to office this time around.

Atiku Not Perfect But Best Candidate – Dogara

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Yakubu Dogara, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, proclaimed Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential nominee, to be the greatest choice. The lawmaker and attorney expressed his viewpoint in a post on Twitter on Wednesday night. Dogara acknowledged that the former vice president isn’t faultless, emphasizing that individuals who are flawed typically hold leadership positions. I am well aware that @atiku is not flawless, but I would want to point out that throughout history, it has always been the responsibility of flawed men and women to construct nations. My sole argument is that the worst of us shouldn’t be in positions of leadership. He tweeted that “@atiku is still the finest.”

Abdulsalami Abubakar Makes Strong Demand From Candidates

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former head of state and chairman of the National Peace Accord, has encouraged presidential candidates to remember that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the authority to declare results of the general election on Saturday. In order to sign the second peace agreement, Abubakar said this on Wednesday when all political parties gathered at the International Conference Centre, or ICC, in Abuja.

Please Don’t Punish Us Again – Apostle Suleman Begs God

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, has pleaded with God for a better president with less than 48 hours till the highly anticipated presidential election. Peter Obi, a well-known pastor, recently announced that he and his family would be voting for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in a tweet on his Twitter account. He pleaded with God to spare the nation and spare the people from suffering yet another punishment.

Content created and supplied by: Biom7 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #EFCC #Uncovers #Ways #Politicians #Planning #Buy #Votes #Atiku #Perfect #Candidate #DogaraToday’s Headlines: EFCC Uncovers New Ways Politicians Are Planning To Buy Votes, Atiku Not Perfect But Best Candidate – Dogara Publish on 2023-02-23 11:45:16