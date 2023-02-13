Today’s Headlines: EFCC To Arraign Yahaya Bello, Wife Monday, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Ward Chairman
EFCC To Arraign Yahaya Bello’s Wife, Monday
Photo credit: punch newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that the money laundering trial of two family members of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; his nephew, Ali Bello and his wife Rashida Bello (at large) will resume on Monday, February 13, 2023, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, The PUNCH reports.
Ali Bello was among four defendants remanded upon arraignment on February 8, 2023, on an 18-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.
(Photo credit: Google)
Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Ward Chairman
Photo credit: punch newspaper
Gunmen on Saturday night shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.
Oke, our correspondent learnt on Sunday, was shot at in his country home at Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.
Oyedepo, Enenche, Ibiyomie, Announce 3-day fasting Over Election
Photo credit: daily post
Ahead of the February presidential election, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has announced a three-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s help for a peaceful and credible poll.
A circular sighted by our correspondent revealed that the exercise, which is expected to commence on Monday, February 13, is targeted at praying against forces that may manipulate the election.
AIG Lawan Jimeta Dies
Photo credit: the cable
Lawan Jimeta, an assistant inspector-general of police, is dead.
Jimeta died on Sunday morning at the Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state after a brief illness.
Kano Distributes Relief Materials To Flood, Fire Victims
Photo credit: p.m news
Kano State Government, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, distributed relief materials to 300 victims of various disasters which occurred in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the beneficiaries were picked from Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the five emirate councils, flood and fire disaster victims in the state.
