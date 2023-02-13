Today’s Headlines: EFCC To Arraign Yahaya Bello, Wife Monday, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Ward Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFCC To Arraign Yahaya Bello’s Wife, Monday

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that the money laundering trial of two family members of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; his nephew, Ali Bello and his wife Rashida Bello (at large) will resume on Monday, February 13, 2023, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

Ali Bello was among four defendants remanded upon arraignment on February 8, 2023, on an 18-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

(Photo credit: Google)

Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Ward Chairman

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Gunmen on Saturday night shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

Oke, our correspondent learnt on Sunday, was shot at in his country home at Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

Oyedepo, Enenche, Ibiyomie, Announce 3-day fasting Over Election

Photo credit: daily post

Ahead of the February presidential election, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has announced a three-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s help for a peaceful and credible poll.

A circular sighted by our correspondent revealed that the exercise, which is expected to commence on Monday, February 13, is targeted at praying against forces that may manipulate the election.

AIG Lawan Jimeta Dies

Photo credit: the cable

Lawan Jimeta, an assistant inspector-general of police, is dead.

Jimeta died on Sunday morning at the Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state after a brief illness.

Kano Distributes Relief Materials To Flood, Fire Victims

Photo credit: p.m news

Kano State Government, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, distributed relief materials to 300 victims of various disasters which occurred in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the beneficiaries were picked from Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the five emirate councils, flood and fire disaster victims in the state.

