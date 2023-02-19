This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: EFCC Speaks On Alleged N400bn Recovered From Tinubu’s House, AA Endorses PDP, Atiku EFCC Speaks On Alleged N400bn ‘Recovered From Tinubu’s House.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports circulating social media that its operatives raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and recovered N400billion.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission.According to online reports, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered EFCC to raid Tinubu’s house and N400billion of the new naira notes were recovered in his underground house.

But the anti-corruption agency in the statement titled ‘EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home’, said no such operation was carried out by its operatives.

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

Election: AA endorses PDP, Atiku.

Action Alliance (AA) party has endorsed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the Feb. 25 general elections.

This is contained in a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by Mr James Vernimbe, the party’s National Secretary.

Vernimbe said that the endorsement was made during PDP’s mega rally in Yola, Adamawa state.

According to him, the endorsement was informed and agreed after critical consultation with the party’s hierarchy and state chairmen.

“AA has joined some other parties to endorse PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the 25 February, 2023, presidential election.

Naira Redesign: APC Displaying True Federalism – Keyamo.

Mr Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says the court case instituted by some APC governors over the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy is an indication of true federalism.

Keyamo said this when he spoke during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

He said that for APC governors to take a stand against the federal government on the policy, it showed that Sen. Bola Tinubu if elected on Feb. 25 as president, would ensure true federalism in the country.

NAN reports that some APC governors had sued the Federal Government over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“People are calling for true federalism. What you are seeing in display is true federalism.

Naira notes: Buhari not regarding separation of powers – CACOL.

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for adopting dictatorship style to govern the country. CACOL made the statement in reaction to Buhari’s address where he disregarded old N1,000 and N500 as a legal tender in Nigeria.

The civic group, in a statement titled, ‘Buhari’s Speech: A Precursor to Autocratic Governance’ signed by Director, Administration and Programmers, Tola Oresanwo.

CACOL noted that the Supreme Court has the power to give order on monetary policy which can also be binding on the executive, but berated the president for going against the judiciary.

