Today’s Headlines; EFCC Re-arrests Suspect Over N500m Land Fraud; Mbah Approves 13 Boards, Political Appointments

EFCC Re-arrests Suspect Over N500m Land Fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has re-arrested one Stephen Akpa over alleged N500 million land fraud.

Akpa, the chief executive of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited was first arrested by the commission on December 2, 2022, at his office in the Idu axis of Abuja.

This follows a petition alleging that he obtained the sum of N500 million under pretense.

EFCC in a statement signed by its spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said the suspect was to be arraigned on a five-count charge when he jumped the administrative bail offered by the commission.

“All efforts to apprehend him proved futile until August 9, 2023, when he was re-arrested,” Uwujaren stated.

He is expected to appear in court after the investigation.

Mbah Approves 13 Boards, Political Appointments

﻿ENUGU – The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has approved 13 board and political appointments.

Professor Chidiebere Onyia Secretary to the State Government in a statement made available on Thursday said the appointments take effect immediately.

Those approved, according to the statement, are Prof. Bethrand Ngwu, Chief Medical Director, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parkane, Barr. Uche Anya, Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Laurence Ani. Executive Secretary, Council for Arts and Culture, Nnanyelugo Dan Onyishi, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission, Dr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo, General Manager, Enugu State Investment Development Authority and Gerald Asogwa. General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Authority Others include Dr. G.O.C. Ajah, mni, Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Dr. Amaka S. Ngene, Member 1, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB).

NDLEA warns against use of children and teenagers in drug business

Rivers State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has denied report that its men obtained a N600,000 bribe to free a teenage girl arrested for selling drugs in the state.

This was as the command warned drug dealers to stop using underage individuals in the illicit business, adding that anyone arrested would be punished.

One Courage Nsirimovu on his Facebook page had stated that NDLEA operatives were demanding N600,000 to grant bail to a 10-year-old suspect who was arrested selling drugs.

But, the NDLEA’s Deputy State Commander in charge of Media and Advocacy, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said the claim that its men took N600,000 to release a 15-year-old girl arrested for selling Cannabis was false and baseless.

Emmanuel said it was wrong for people to make base allegations against its operatives, adding that the 15-year-old girl is undergoing rehabilitation in the command’s facility.

He said: “On Thursday 17th August 2023, operatives of NDLEA Rivers State Command arrested one Success Nsikan, female, 15 years old, at Chinda area of Ada George, Port Harcourt, where she was selling Cannabis Sativa.

She also sold cannabis sativa worth N500 to our operatives before her arrest, and she led the operatives to her father who is her supplier. Unfortunately, her father was not at home but the search was conducted in her father’s room and more Cannabis sativa was recovered, totaling 1kg.

﻿Air Force Chief commiserates with families of deceased crew of crashed MI-171E Helicopter

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Tuesday in Port Harcourt commiserated with the families of the deceased crew members of the ill-fated MI-171E Helicopter that crashed in Niger State on 14 August 2023.

While condoling the families for the painful loss, Air Marshal Abubakar stated that the loss was a major setback for the NAF, adding that it would take the Service some time to get over it.

A statement by the Director of NAF Public Relations and Information quoted the CAS assuring the families that the NAF would never abandon them families but would always stand by them till the end.

“The NAF will always stand with you and support you till the end”, he said.

“He also assured them that their sacrifices would not be in vain as the NAF family, as well as all Nigerians, would forever remember them for giving their lives for the survival of the nation.

Air Marshal Abubakar also used the opportunity of the visit to interact with the officers and personnel of the unit.

During the interactive session, the CAS expressed his condolence to the Unit and appreciated them for their commitment and efforts in the ongoing joint military operations in the Niger Delta.

He also assured that the sacrifices of these fallen heroes would not be in vain and that the Nigerian Air Force would do everything possible to forestall such occurrences in the future.

Recall that a NAF MI-171E Helicopter on casualty evacuation mission crashed in Niger State on 14 August 2023, killing the entire passengers and 4 NAF crew members on board.

