Today’s Headlines: EFCC arrests man with N30m new naira notes, Zamfara PDP candidate escapes assassination

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFCC arrests man with N30m new naira notes

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has revealed that the anti-graft agency arrested a man with an amount of N30 million of the new naira notes.

He made the revelation during an interview on ‘Your View’ programme on Television Continental.

“Just yesterday, we arrested somebody with N30 million of the new Naira notes and the question is where did he get the money? How did he get it?

“With the policy you are expected to get N100,000 from the Automated Teller Machine and N20,000 from the counter in a week. So where did he get N30million?,” Bawa inquired.

PDP candidate escapes assassination attempt.

Source: Nigerian Tribune.

Zamfara state-backed anti-thuggery committee has attempted to assassinate the State’s PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, sources say.

The anti-thuggery reportedly fired shots at Lawal’s convoy that was carrying his wife.

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has secured a court order restraining the anti-thuggery from all forms of activities in the state.

I’m PDP Candidate—Abacha To S’Court

A son of a late Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, Mohammed, has filed two notices of appeal before the Supreme Court requesting some reliefs.

Source: Punch paper

Through his counsel, Reuben Atabo (SAN), Abacha wants the apex court to nullify the February 10 judgment by the Court of Appeal in Kano, which voided his nomination as the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Kano State.

He is also urging the apex court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission to reinstate him as the valid candidate of the PDP in Kano for the next governorship election.

Yobe: Elections won’t hold in 11 polling units – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), in Yobe State has revealed that it will not conduct elections in eleven polling units across four local government areas.

The state has 2,823 polling units across the 17 local government areas.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi made the revelation at a recent stakeholders’ engagement in Damaturu.

He said the affected polling units are located in Bursari, Fika, Jakusko and Yusufari local government areas, noting that the Commission will not deploy human and materials to those units due to zero registrants.

According to the electoral umpire, Yobe state has a total of 1,445,000 registered voters for this year’s elections.

Rivers People Will Determine Atiku’s Fate Saturday_ PDP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

As the election is less than 10 hours from now, the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has said that voters in the state will determine the fate of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the polls on Saturday.

The PDP spokesman in the state, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in a phone conversation with our correspondent on Friday, said the Rivers people were intelligent people and that they would make their choice at the polls.

This is as the governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, is still bent, till die minute, on not campaigning for the candidate of the party.

Speaking with our candidate on the fate of Atiku in the elections, Chief Nwuke said, “My thinking is that quite a lot of people here are politically enlightened, and they have been following developments in the past few months. Most (of them) feel completely agitated that the interest of the South was not protected by the party.

Photo credit || Google

Sportyvibes (

)