Today’s Headlines: Edo: Shaibu Withdraws Suit Against Obaseki, Others; NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

Shaibu withdraws suit against Obaseki, others

Photo credit: Vanguard

RESPITE may come the way of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu over the crisis between him and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki and others as he has written a letter withdrawing the suit.

A statement personally signed by Shaibu said his decision was to respect the intervention of several individuals including religious, prominent Edo people and the traditional institution and also appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.

The statement reads: “Re: SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 Between: – Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, The Governor of Edo State and The Chief Judge of Edo State.

“Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons | cannot ignore, |, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu have authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advise and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State Edo. I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and Senior brother for this path of peace.

Photo credit: Google

Breaking: NNPP expels Kwankwaso

Photo credit: Vanguard

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on August 29 in Lagos.

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, Mr Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Abdulrasaq said: “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved as follows:

“Following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

Tinubu departs Abuja for G-20 Summit

Photo credit: Daillypost

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Nigeria for India to attend the G-20 Summit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DAILY POST had reported that Tinubu planned to travel for the G20 summit.

President Tinubu will deliver the keynote speeches at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable & Business Conference on the summit’s sidelines. – Meetings with top business leaders & captains of industry from Nigeria and India to attract partnerships and foreign investments in Nigeria by showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant investment opportunities through the lens of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The President is expected to engage in Bilateral Engagements, including exclusive meetings with other world leaders to foster economic and trade collaborations.

Tinubu will also share his thoughts on the G-20 summit with the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future”.

The G-20 consists of countries that constitute 80 per cent of the global GDP and house 60 per cent of the world’s population, representing a powerhouse of economic opportunity and stability.

NEWSShinkafi cautions NYSC against posting corps members to Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto.

Photo credit: Daillypost

Former chairman of the Committee on Prosecution of Bandits Related Offences In Zamfara State, Sani Shinkafi has advised the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, against sending corps members to some States in the northern part of the country.

He cautioned the scheme against sending corps members to States bedevilled by bandit attacks.

Shinkafi listed States such as Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto.He gave warning two weeks after armed bandits kidnapped about eight members of the National Youth Service Corps along a highway in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi was on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, when he made the call.

He said, “I’m calling on the leadership of NYSC to stop posting youth corps members to Sokoto, Kebbi, and even Zamfara.”

Speaking further, he lampooned the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for allegedly refusing to engage in a “peace dialogue” with repentant bandits.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)