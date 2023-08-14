Today’s Headlines: Edo Impeachment Allegation: PDP faults Shaibu’s legal action; Tinubu: Atiku, Obi’s petitions ‘terribly hopeless’ – APC Secretary, Basiru

POLITICS:Edo Impeachment allegation: PDP faults Shaibu’s legal action

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State on Sunday berated the Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for approaching the court over an allegation of impeachment.

Sahibu had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking a restraining order against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he alleged was planning his impeachment.

During a meeting on Sunday in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, PDP leaders who are from Edo Central Senatorial District faulted Shaibu for not exploring internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the party.

Tinubu: Atiku, Obi’s petitions ‘terribly hopeless’ – APC Secretary, Basiru

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru has claimed that the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the just concluded presidential election are “terribly hopeless”.

DAILY POST recalls that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the court.

However, Basiru was unequivocal in his dismissal of the cases.

He spoke on Sunday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Basiru dismissed speculation that the APC is gearing up for a rerun election.

Coup: We struck to avert threat against Nigeria, Niger — Gen Tchiani

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Leader of the military junta in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, said weekend that the coup in which they overthrew President Mohammad Bazoum was well intended and was carried out to avert an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

This came as the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, for the second time in a week, appealed to the Federal Government to take head-on, the corruption, insecurity and skewed appointments in the country, rather than declaring war on Niger Republic.

Recall that prior to ECOWAS leaders’ decision to adopt a military option against the coup leaders in Niger Republic last weekend, the Catholic Bishops had advised the chairman, President Bola Tinubu, and other West African leaders not to give in to military intervention in the country.

Investigator probes CBN staff, consultants, NIBSS, NSPMC

Photo Credit: Guardian

Tensions are escalating faster than the public can guess in the financial circle as the determination of the current administration to bring to book, those found wanting in the past nine years under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is sending shockwaves through the system.

At the heart of the panic is Jim Obazee, who was on July 28, appointed “Special Investigator” of the CBN and related entities by President Bola Tinubu.

Whereas the terms of engagement of the ex-Chief Executive of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) are subjects of speculation, The Guardian understands that the team has been expanded significantly with members drawn from diverse fields of expertise in the financial sector with Obazee now serving as the anchor.

Independent sources privy to the activities of the team told our correspondent at the weekend that many officials of the Central Bank have been interrogated in the past few days even as the team is spreading its tentacles across the financial system.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)