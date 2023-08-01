Today’s Headlines: Edo 2024:Urhoghide Declares Gov’ship Ambition;Disregard fake news, we’ve no reasons to call off protest – NLC

Urhoghide Declares Gov’ship Ambition

Former Senator Mathew Urhoghide has said he will vie for the position of governor in next year’s election in Edo State, noting that he will announce the party under which he will contest soon.

The two-term member of the Red Chambers, who represented Edo South from 2015 to 2023, resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party in May.

Urhoghide, who also presented his scorecard, admitted that it was the turn of Edo Central to produce the next governor but stated that the governorship might fall on a less prepared candidate and open to manipulation by the cabal in the state.

He also said he decided to join the race because he wouldn’t want a candidate that could be manipulated to win the election next year.

He also stated that the irreconcilable differences at the national level and Edo State chapter of the PDP had made it difficult for the party to win the election hence the decision to leave the party.

We’ve No Reasons To Call Off Strike–NLC

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has urged workers and Nigerians to discountenance some online reports that tomorrow’s mass protest has been called off.

Ajaero told Vanguard that, “We have no reasons to call off the planned protest. If we suspend or call it off, you will know. I can tell you that the mobilization is very high.”

His comment is coming after NLC held its rescheduled meeting with the presidential steering committee on palliatives in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that the organized labour on Monday insisted on going ahead with its planned protest over the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Rising from another round of meeting of the Steering Committee on palliatives at the presidential villa, Abuja, they also expressed doubts about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to control inflation and gasoline prices due to the unification of the exchange rate.

Speaking to correspondents, Ajaero said the plan for workers to proceed on a peaceful protest from Wednesday has not changed.

He dismissed fears that the peaceful protest could be hijacked by hoodlums, saying that such had never happened in the history of workers protest.

However, he said it is the responsibility of security agencies to provide security for the protest to protect the workers.

He said the meeting of the Steering Committee adjourned till 12noon on Tuesday to enable the labour leaders to listen to the president’s national broadcast on Monday.

Nasarawa Assembly Confirms 16 Commissioner Nominees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 16 out of the 17 commissioner nominees sent by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known on Tuesday, after the nominee’s screening and confirmation during the Assembly’s proceedings in Lafia.

Recall that Governor Sule had on July 28, 2023, submitted a list of 17 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Tinubu’s Nationwide Broadcast Evidence Of Unpreparedness—PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed the nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu as a bag of empty propagandist promises aimed at diverting attention from his lack of preparation for the task of governance.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at an ongoing media conference, in Abuja.

He explained that the broadcast was a rehash of promises made by his party the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

According to him, the same party promised three million jobs on an annual basis a promise which has remained unfulfilled for over 8 years.

He accused the President’s handlers of hurriedly putting together another set of promises which he has no intention to fulfill.

The PDP argued that the plan to distribute money to Nigerians was simply “Trader money 2.0”

Ologunagba also said the President’s speech was empty as to what plans his administration has to address the security challenges as well as concerns of Nigerians in the riverine areas because only road transport was mentioned.

