Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Ultimatum Not Nigeria’s Mandate—Tinubu; APC Gets 48 Chairmanship Slots, PDP 18

ECOWAS Ultimatum Not Nigeria’s Mandate—Tinubu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu said yesterday the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government’s ultimatum against the military junta in the Niger Republic was not that of Nigeria.

He also ordered the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi to make another financial sanctions against individuals and entities relating with the military junta that overthrew the democratically elected government of the country.

Tinubu spoke as fresh bids by the United States, the United Nations and the African Union to come to the negotiating table was rejected by the junta.

The African Union (AU) planned to send a joint mission with representatives of the UN and ECOWAS to Niger on Tuesday, but it was denied permission by the junta, which has closed Niger’s airspace, French magazine Jeune Afrique reported.

The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly supported mediation efforts by ECOWAS.

Briefing State House correspondents, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, explained that the ultimatum by ECOWAS, even though President Tinubu is the Chairman, remained the position of the regional body and not that of Nigeria as a country.

Senate committees: APC Gets 48 Chairmanship Slots, PDP 18

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, on Monday, unveiled the 74 Standing Committees of the 10th Senate.

Of the 74 Standing Committees, senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress were named chairmen of 48.

The major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, got 18 chairmanship slots, while four slots ended in the hands of members of the Labour Party.

The Social Democratic Party got two chairmanship slots; the All Progressive Grand Alliance got one, while the Young People’s Party, also got one.

However, the New Nigeria Peoples Party got none.

Reacting to the spread of the chairmanship slots, Senator Siyako Anthony ( PDP Gombe South), said the list was being analysed by PDP senators.

Siyako, who got the Vice Chairmanship position of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGO, said it was too early to comment on whether the committees’ composition was lopsided.

He said, “I don’t want to see the composition of the committees from the perspective of political parties since Senate is one but the composition is still being analysed. Let’s see when the water settles.”

Another lawmaker who didn’t want to be mentioned also corroborated his colleague stating that they were still observing the situation.

Photo Credit:Google

Police, NDLEA Present More Evidence Against Adebutu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Nigerian Police and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, released multiple pieces of evidence against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Oladipupo Adebutu, on the allegation of vote buying at the ongoing Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The evidences were tendered through Counsel to the 2nd respondent (Governor Dapo Abiodun), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

The documents tendered included reports from NDLEA, dated March 18, 2023, in relation to possession of preloaded ATM cards with inscription of Mrs Caroline Adebutu, mother of the PDP governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, Police Investigation Report in prespect of bribery, dated 10th May 2023 and updated investigation report case of bribery, conspiracy undue influence dated June 7, 2023.

All the documents were accordingly certified and tendered, after he had earlier prayed the court for 30 minutes stand down to enable the second respondent tidy up some issues.

Counsel to the petitioners, Gordy Uche, SAN, in his reaction, objected to all the tendered documents.

He said there was earlier agreement among the parties during pre-hearing that a party seeking to tender documents must give the other side 24 hours notice before tendering the documents.

He insisted that the documents were never front-loaded in the petition, adding that two of the reports were just certified on August 7, 2023.

We may be Pushed To Invade Niger — US Tells coup plotters

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The United States of America has warned the Niger junta that America may be pushed to be involved militarily if the country’s military rulers do not return to constitutional order.

The US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland, in a special briefing on Niger disclosed this a teleconference on Tuesday.

She noted, “…There is still a lot of motion here on many sides with regard to where the governance situation will go.

“So we will be watching that closely and there are a number of regional meetings coming up and consultations with allies and partners that we need to make.

“So we’ll be watching the situation, but we understand our legal responsibilities and I explained those very clearly to the guys (Niger junta) who were responsible for this and that it is not our desire to go there, but they may push us to that point, and we asked them to be prudent in that regard and to hear our offer to try to work with them to solve this diplomatically and return to constitutional order.

Nuland noted that President Joe Bden has been in constant touch with President Tinubu, the ECOWAS Chairman as well as many other European allies.

El_Zaxks (

)