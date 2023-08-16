Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Trains Women In Intra-African Trade, NDLEA Arrests Three Kwara Drug Traffickers

ECOWAS Trains Women In Intra-African Trade

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Economic Community of West Africa has conducted a training programme for Nigerian women, aimed at providing them with the essential skills necessary for engaging in successful intra-African trade.

The event, with the theme “Capacity Building for the Federation of Businesswomen West Africa on Access to Regional and Continental Market under the trade regime”, was held recently in Lagos.

Photo Credit: Google

NDLEA Arrests Three Kwara Drug Traffickers

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested three men allegedly notorious for the supply of illicit drugs in different locations of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday on efforts aimed at reducing the supply of hard drugs, the state commander of the NDLEA, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the arrest was made within one week.

Bayelsa Raises Panel To Probe Opu-Nembe Killings

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Bayelsa State government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a six-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into the February 15 violence in Nembe-Bassambiri community that resulted in the deaths of three persons from the area.

The probe is coming about six months after the incident occurred.

The panel is chaired by a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Margaret Akpomiemie (retd.), while a representative of the state Ministry of Justice, Mr Diepreye Omubo, will serve as secretary. Other members are Chief Fedude Zimughan, Mrs Josephine Igodo, Love Amaseimogha, and a representative of the National Human Rights Commission, Bayelsa office, Vining Goselle.

FG Gets Google N1.2bn Support To Create Jobs

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, received some executives of Google at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima also lauded the N1.2bn grant provided by the technology giant for the support of the “Tinubu administration’s one million jobs initiative.”

According to the Vice President, the announcement of the grant was commendable and worthy of emulation by other companies.

PMedia (

)