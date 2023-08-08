Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Slams Fresh Sanctions Over Niger Coup, Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms

ECOWAS Slams Fresh Sanctions Over Niger Coup

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has imposed fresh sanctions over the coup in Niger Republic.

The regional bloc had earlier given Niger junta seven days to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

But the coupists called the bluff of ECOWAS and vowed to resist any foreign intervention on its soil.

It also severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France and the US, and shut down Nigerien airspace indefinitely.

At the end of the ultimatum, the bloc scheduled a meeting for Thursday to review the situation in the West African nation.

Addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday, Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngeale, said more sanctions had been imposed on the individuals and entities relating to the military junta in Niger Republic.

Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms

Photo Credit: Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement on July 7 announced the establishment of the committee by the president.

Alake noted that the committee would be chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Taiwo Oyedele.

The committee comprises experts from both the private and public sectors and will be responsible for various aspects of tax law reforms, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

Putin Meets Burkina Faso leader, Traore

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, over a situation that might not be unconnected with the Niger crisis.

While the details of the meeting were not clear as of the time of filing this report, there are speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

Policemen from Gombe arrested for killing man in Port Harcourt bar

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Two policemen serving in Gombe State have been arrested in Rivers State for killing a father of four children, Mr Peterside, in a bar in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the killer policemen were a team of special operatives sent into the state for an important operation.

It was gathered that the incident happened in a lounge in Elelenwo Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

It was learned that the victim had gone to the lounge in his area alongside his three children and wife when trouble ensured at the bar.

A source said when the trouble ensued that the policemen in the lounge started shooting guns and that bullet from the gunfire picked the late Peterside.

Trinixzity (

)