Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger Coup; We’ll End Overreliance On Borrowing — Tinubu

Tinubu Orders Fresh Sanctions On Niger

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

The Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has imposed fresh sanctions over the coup in Niger Republic.

The regional bloc had earlier given Niger junta seven days to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

But the coupists called the bluff of ECOWAS and vowed to resist any foreign intervention on its soil.

It also severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France and US, and shut down Nigerien airspace indefinitely.

(Photos Credits: Google)

We’ll End Overreliance On Borrowing—Tinubu

Source: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his administration’s commitment to break the cycle of overreliance on borrowing for public spending that results in the burden of debt servicing.

Inaugurating the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on Tuesday in Abuja, the President charged the committee to improve the country’s revenue profile and business environment.

He also said that the Federal Government was moving towards achieving 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within three years.

The President directed the committee to achieve its one-year mandate, which is divided into three main areas: fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

He also directed all government ministries and departments to cooperate fully with the committee towards achieving its mandate.

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Ex-Army Chief Buratai Secures Court Order Through Proxy To Recover Funds, Posh Vehicles, Other Properties Seized By Anti-Corruption Body, ICPC

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd.) has secured a court order through his proxy to recover funds and other items seized from him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In June 2022, SaharaReporters reported how the ICPC recovered funds (including foreign currencies) from a house registered to someone fronting for Buratai, a military contractor and Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau.

The suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/165/2023 was filed by Buratai’s proxy, Sallau at the Federal High Court, Abuja. A document obtained by SaharaReporters shows the ICPC received the court order on July 18, 2023.

SaharaReporters had reported that N2.1 billion was recovered by the ICPC, which was later taken to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Stop social vices, antagonism at home – Ebonyi Gov. Nwifuru urges women

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru has tasked women and youths in the thirteen (13) local government areas of the state to shun all forms of social vices and antagonism at home, as a way to restore peace and order.

Nwifuru, represented by the Deputy, Mrs. Patricia Obila gave the advice while addressing women and youths at the kick-off of the 2023 August meeting of Ebonyi women in the state.

The August meeting which was attended by thousands of women, council chairmen of the 13 LGAs, cabinet members and other prominent leaders of the state, had the theme “Mother where is your Child?”.

