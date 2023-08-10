Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Resumes Deliberations On Niger Crisis In Abuja; Niger: Eight ECOWAS Leaders Arrive Abuja

ECOWAS Resumes Deliberations On Niger Crisis In Abuja

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States’ President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, is currently presiding over an Extraordinary Summit of the regional body on the Political Situation in Niger Republic.

The summit at the State House Conference Center in Abuja is discussing recent developments in Niger Republic and deciding on the next steps after the junta’s removal of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Photo Credit: Google

Eight ECOWAS Leaders Arrive Abuja

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Eight leaders of the Economic Community of West African States have arrived in Abuja ahead of the summit which is centered on the coup in Niger republic.

As of the time of filing this report, the eight leaders that have arrived are President Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), President.Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco (Guinea Bissau), President Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), President Alassane Ouattara (Cote d’Ivoire), President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritinia), President Nana Akofo-Ado (Ghana), President Macky Sall (Senegal) and President Patrice Talon (Benin).

Tackle Bayelsa Ocean Surge, Diri Begs FG

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, says coastal communities in his state are in danger of being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean and called for Federal Government’s assistance on the matter.

Diri raised the alarm on Wednesday when he visited Odioama community in the Brass Local Government Area to assess the level of devastation from ocean encroachment.

NITDA To Verify NYSC Certificates With Blockchain Tech

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The National Information Technology Development Agency has unveiled an initiative that will use blockchain technology to authenticate National Youth Service Corps certificates.

The Director-General, NITDA, Yusuf Kashafu, on Wednesday, announced the project during the stakeholders’ policy dialogue event on the ‘Implementation of the national blockchain’ in Lagos.

PMedia (

)