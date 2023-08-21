Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Rejects Tchiani’s Transition Plan, Release Bawa From Custody—Falana To DSS

Photos credits from google

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Rejects Tchiani’s Transition Plan

Source: Daily Post

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it won’t accept the Republic of Niger junta’s three-year power transition plan.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa, disclosed this on Sunday during an interview with the BBC.

The leader of the Niger junta, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, stated in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army will only hand over power to the civilian government in the next three years.

Release Bawa From Custody—Falana Tells DSS

Source: Daily Post

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has demanded the release of the detained chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

DAILY POST reports that Bawa is currently being held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Bawa, who has been in the custody of the DSS for 67 days since June 14, 2023, is being probed for alleged financial impropriety under his watch

However, Falana, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, said the remand order for Bawa has expired, insisting the DSS has no legal grounds to continue to detain him.

NANS Hails President Tinubu On Badaru Abubakar’s Appointment As Defence Minister

Source: Independent Nigeria

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to appoint Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as the Minister of Defence. This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the NANS Vice President on external affairs, Akinteye Afeez Babatunde. According to him, “Defence is essentially crucial and fundamental to the existence, stability and development of every nation.

Withou it, the existence of the sovereign state will be in jeopardy.

“The Nigeria state, a blessed and foremost black nation in recent years has faced numerous security threats, hence it beckons on her leadership to put an end to the rising insurgency. “However, it is pertinent to note that, Defence cuts across economic security, ecological security, physical security, social and political stability.

Army Probes Alleged Killing Of Driver By ‘Military Officers’

Source: Channels TV

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced investigation into an alleged killing of a Lagos-based driver simply known as Lawal.

Lawal was allegedly killed by some persons in military uniform on August 17, 2023.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division.

The Army said though information into the allegation is still scanty, it is “appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers, and bring them to justice, if truly they are serving soldiers”.

