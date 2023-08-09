Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Plans Fresh Sanctions In Burkina Faso, UN Talks Fail; Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Dies At 67

ECOWAS Plans Fresh Sanctions In Burkina Faso, Mali, UN Talks Fail

The Economic Community of West African States has imposed heavier financial sanctions on the Niger junta and entities supporting them including the governments of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The development came after a diplomatic mission by the African Union, ECOWAS, United Nations and the United States to resolve the political impasse in Niger hit a brick wall on Tuesday as the military junta refused to grant audience to the delegations.

The military leaders also snubbed the Acting US Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, and denied her access to the coup leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani and ousted President, Muhammed Bazoum, who was being held in the presidential palace.

Some military officers led by Tchiani overthrew Bazoum on July 26 leading to a flurry of sanctions imposed on Niger by ECOWAS to compel them to restore the ousted president to power.

On Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, told journalists in Abuja that more sanctions had been imposed on the individuals and entities relating with the military junta.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Dies At 67

The senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is dead.

He died at the age of 67. Though details of his death were not disclosed, Odukoya was said to have died in the United States of America, USA, on Monday.

Confirming his death on its official Facebook page, yesterday, the church said: “The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our father, teacher, a great servant of the most high God, pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” the message on the church’s Facebook page reads.

“We are in total submission to you LORD. We thank the Lord for the gift of a greater leader.”

It’s a great loss to Christianity —Sanwo-Olu

Also reacting to Odukoya’s death, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, described it as a loss to the body of Christ, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Fountain of Life Church on the demise of the founding Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“The death of Pastor Odukoya, whose ministry has touched many lives within and outside his congregation, came to me as a shock.

Labour Rejects Gbajabiamila On Subsidy Negotiations, Writes N’Assembly

The organised labour on Tuesday rejected the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the head of the Federal Government’s team that will negotiate with the labour unions on subsidy removal palliatives.

The National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, made this known when the leadership of the labour unions visited the Senate.

According to him, the Chief of Staff has been too busy to call for a meeting adding that President Bola Tinubu’s wage award committee has yet to sit almost two months after the fuel subsidy removal.

The labour leaders were in the Senate to meeting with the leadership.

The Senate in a resolution two weeks ago agreed to meet with the labour unions on the subsidy removal palliative.

Ajaero said, “Part of our challenge is the issue of the committee put in place, the committee seems not to be capable, as labour union, we have done negotiation and engagement with the government, from the time of the Secretary to the General of the Federation under ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, Ufot Ekaette, during BabaGana Kingibe, Pius Ayim and Boss Mustapha.

“At no time had the Chief of Staff to the President who is very busy called to negotiate or lead negotiations.

Yari, Kano, Kastina PDP Gov’ship Candidates Meet Wike

Governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina and Kano states, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke and Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, yesterday met with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

The visit of the duo to the Rumuepriokom residence of the governor, came barely two hours after former Zamfara State governor, Abdullaziz Abubakar Yari, paid a private visit to Wike.

LEADERSHIP gathered that immediately the two governorship candidates arrived at the governor’s residence, they went into a closed-door meeting.

Yari, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier in the day visited Wike’s residence where he met with the governor behind closed doors.

