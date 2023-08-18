Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Force To Confront Niger Junta If Talks Fail, President Tinubu To Swear In 45 Ministers On Monday

ECOWAS force to confront Niger junta if talks fail

Troops of the Economic Community of West African States have pledged readiness to participate in a standby force that could restore civil rule in Niger Republic should diplomatic efforts to reverse a coup there fail.

All member states, except those under military rule and Cape Verde, pledged to participate in the standby force at a meeting in Accra, Ghana capital, on Thursday.

Addressing the assembled Defence Chiefs from ECOWAS member countries, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, “Let no one be in doubt if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country.”

President Tinubu To Swear In 45 Ministers Monday

President Bola Tinubu has slated Monday, August 21, 2023 for the swearing-in of 45 ministers he assigned portfolios to on Wednesday night.

This is contained in a statement released by Nnamdi Maurice Mbeari, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement, the ceremony will take place at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa in Abuja by 10 am.

Ondo sends 10 entrepreneurs to overseas training

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sponsored 10 entrepreneurs on international business tours and training through the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Entrepreneurship, Mr Summy Smart-Francis, said the beneficiaries had the most innovative ideas after a state-wide screening was done to select the 10 most innovative businesses and ideas.

He revealed that the beneficiaries were also empowered with business grants, business support packages, mentorship, training, and an all-expense paid international business tour to Kenya and Rwanda.

Moronkola, Adams Congratulate New Sports Minister, Enoh

Congratulatory messages have trailed the appointment of Senator John Owan Enoh as the new minister of sports development.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to all the 45 minister-designates, whose nominations were recently confirmed by the senate, with Senator Enoh

from Cross River State assigned to the sports development ministry.

The director-general of the National Institute for Sports, Professor Olawale Moronkola, described the appointment as the right choice for the betterment of sports.

According to Moronkola, “I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Senator John Enoh as the new minister of Sports.

