Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Delegation Arrives Niger For Dialogue, Tinubu Meets Mbah, Kaigama At Villa

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger for dialogue

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Niger for talks with the military officers who seized power and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The ECOWAS delegation is headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Niger’s governing military council has also confirmed the arrival of ECOWAS representatives.

A plane carrying the delegation landed in Niger’s capital, Niamey, on Saturday, a day after the ECOWAS military chiefs said they were ready to intervene to reinstate Bazoum.

Tinubu meets Mbah, Kaigama at Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, in his office at the Villa.

Although details of the meeting with Governor Mbah were not made known to the press, it was gathered that it was not unconnected with the development and security of Enugu State.

Mbah, earlier, expressed the vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector-driven economy and also raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 to $30 billion through private sector investment.

We’re taking measures to address insecurity – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas says the House is taking measures to nip in the bud the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country.

Mr Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, Abbas gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli.

Nigeria Will Be Better Off With LG Autonomy, NNPP Chieftain Tells NASS, FG

A Chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has said the autonomy of local government administration will not only strengthen Nigeria’s democracy but also stabilise its existence and enhance better livelihood of the masses, hence urging the National Assembly and the Federal Government to pass a bill granting its autonomy.

He stated this in a statement on Saturday on various issues related to political and economic matters, particularly on the deteriorating condition of inners roads and primary health facilities in almost all the 36 states, especially Ogun state.

The billionaire business magnate cum politician stressed that the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains a corporate democratic setting whose administrative system could not be acknowledged as a complete one without autonomy to the government that is the closest to the people at the grassroots’ levels.

