Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Deadline: AANI cautions military action in Niger, LIRS to host tax summit

ECOWAS deadline: AANI cautions against military action in Niger

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has counseled against military action in the Republic of Niger following Sunday’s expiration of the ECOWAS deadline.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The National Publicity Secretary of AANI retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. He said the association strongly condemns the military seizure of power in Niger and supports the efforts of ECOWAS’ towards restoring democracy in the West African country. He, however, urged ECOWAS to consider the immediate and long-term implications of its actions on the people of Niger and the wider West African sub-region.

He said addressing the root cause of the political crisis in Niger and strengthening democratic institutions in the country was vital to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. “AANI, therefore, urges caution against immediate military action. “Instead non-military options like diplomatic pressure and economic sanctions should be adopted towards a peaceful resolution and a quicker return to democratic governance in the Niger Republic,” he said.

LIRS to host tax summit

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has announced it will hold a summit with stakeholders in the revenue collection system in the local governments on Tuesday.

Source: Punch papers

A statement issued by the Lead Consultant of Korki &Associates, Kehinde Bamigbetan, noted that the event built on the achievements of the seminar, on professionalizing the revenue functions in local governments, sponsored by the LIRS last year. It disclosed that the summit would address the operations of the local government revenue committees, efficient revenue collection in the informal sector, and collaboration between the LIRS and local governments to harmonize taxes for taxpayers’ convenience.

The LIRS Chairman Mr Ayo Subair, it added, would give the keynote address. Other lead presenters at the summit are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs . Kikelomo Abolarin, LIRS Director, Informal Taxation & Special Duties, Ms . Folashade Coker, and LIRS Revenue Manager, Mr.Segun Tijani.

Araraume, NNPC take legal battle to Court of Appeal

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has described as an abuse of the court process, the appeal by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, seeking to upturn the judgment of a Federal High Court which ordered his reinstatement as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the newly NNPCL.

Source: Vanguard

In a brief argument by his team of lawyers led by Chris Uche, SAN, Ararume argued that the appeal by NNPCL was not only incompetent and lacking in merit but a waste of the previous time of the court which must be dismissed with huge cost.. Justice Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in a judgment on April 18, ordered the immediate reinstatement of Ararume as NNPC’s Chairman.

The lower court in its judgment held that his removal after his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari was illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void and subsequently nullified the president’s action. Besides, the court also ordered the defendants which included Buhari, NNPC Ltd, and the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, to pay Ararume the sum of N5 billion damages he suffered following his unlawful removal as NNPC Board Chairman.

Lagos police probe killing of senator’s aide

The Lagos State Police Command says it is investigating the death of Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola.

Source: Punch papers

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the Agency of Nigeria on Sunday. “Police confirmed the killing of Mr Adeniyi Sanni. The wife told the police that her husband called saying he was stopped by ‘some soldiers’ demanding to see his papers.

“He was later found dead with about five bullet holes in his back and three shells of expended ammunition by his body. An investigation has commenced,” Hundeyin said. A statement signed by Adeola’s spokesperson, Mr. Kayode Odunaro, said the deceased’s corpse was found with gunshot wounds when it was dumped at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Saturday morning.

Comflictreporter (

)