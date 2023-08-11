Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Army: Tinubu Lacks Constitutional Authority – Inibehe Effiong; Kidnapping Reducing In Southeast – COAS

Tinubu Lacks Constitutional Authority– Inibehe Effiong

A public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong is of the view that President Bola Tinubu does not have the constitutional authority to deploy a single member of the Nigerian Armed Forces as part of the proposed Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, standby force to invade Niger Republic.

Effiong explained that it’s not only when a state of war between Nigeria and another country is declared that parliamentary approval is required, adding that parliamentary approval is also required for all combat duties and missions by the nation’s armed forces abroad.

In a statement issued on Thursday his social media platform, the human rights lawyer claimed it’s unfortunate that ECOWAS leaders gave in to imperialist demands by France to go to war with Niger.

Kidnapping Reducing In South East –COAS

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has said the cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the South East geo- political zones are declining.

Lagbaja stated this yesterday, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to interface with the relevant security agencies on the spate of kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in Isuikwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Areas of Abia State.

He noted that the army is collaborating with the police and other security agencies to tackle the challenges of criminality in the South East.

Nevertheless, the COAS, who was represented by the Deputy Director, tions, Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho, stated that there were cases of kidnapping and attacks by criminals suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the zone, in July.

“Recently, efforts of the Nigerian Army, through its division, in conjunction with other security agencies, has diminished the threat of kidnapping.

Court Hears Emefiele, DSS Applications Aug 15

The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, fixed August 15 to hear an application by the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, seeking to halt his trial by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services.

The court will also hear an application by the DSS seeking to appeal the N20m bail granted to Emefiele by the court.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo fixed the date to enable the defence to reply to the prosecution’s further counter-affidavit, which was served on the defence in court just before the Thursday proceedings began.

The judge, in a ruling, said though the DSS application was ripe for hearing, Emefiele’s legal team needed to be given the opportunity to reply.

In a fresh Motion on Notice, Emefiele, who has been in the DSS detention since June 10, is urging the court to quash the illegal firearms charges filed against him by the DSS and set him free.

His lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), argued that the DSS could not continue to prosecute Emefiele while it had refused to obey the court order admitting him to bail.

“The complainant, having brazenly defied the orders of court made in July 25, is in contempt of the proceedings of the court.

Ministerial Nomination:Tinubu Unfair To South East–Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the number of ministerial nominees allotted to the South East region.

It noted that while other regions have nine and 10 ministers, the South East region has only five.

In a statement issued yesterday in Enugu, the President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the president has not treated Ndigbo fairly in his appointments.

Part of the statement reads “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels that it is unfair and unjust. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity. We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Recall that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise. As a result, the South East was shortchanged with five (5) states while other zones have minimum of six (6) states.

“This situation has placed the South East in a very difficult position, politically, economically, and socially. Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, house of assembly and local governments.

“In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged.

