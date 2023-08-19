Today’s Headlines: ECOWAS Army Ready To Invade Niger – Defence Chiefs; Makinde Declares Aug 20 Isese Day

ECOWAS Army Ready To Invade Niger_ Defence Chiefs

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Economic Community of West African States Defence Chiefs have agreed a “D-day” for a possible military intervention to restore civil rule in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail.

According to Reuters, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah, said on Friday, without disclosing when that is.

The official made the comments at the end of a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they have been hashing out the logistics and strategy for a possible use of force in Niger, which ECOWAS said would be the last resort.

The ECOWAS troops a day earlier pledged readiness to participate in a standby force that would restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

All member states, except those under military rule and Cape Verde, agreed at a meeting in Accra, Ghana capital, on Thursday to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day meeting, Musah was quoted by Reuters as saying, “We are ready to go anytime the order is given.

“The D-Day is also decided. We’ve already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention.”

Makinde Declares August 20 Isese Day

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that every August 20 will be dedicated to the celebration of Isese Festival while Monday 21 will also serve as holiday for workers in the state.

A statement by the Secretary of Heads of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in the state, Mogaji Fakayode Fatunde, Araba of Ibadan, Chief Ifalere Odegbola and Aare Isese Foundation, Baale Omikunmi Egbelade respectively, quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Olanike Adeyemo, to have announced this, on Friday, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The association saluted the strong will of the governor to institute sense of equality among religions and adherents in the state.

It, therefore, called on traditional religion believers to see the Isese Day celebration as an avenue to get closer to their creator and pray for humanity, Nigeria, the state and their different households to prosper.

Photo Credit:Google

Police yet to submit Abba Kyari’s case file – PSC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Police Service Commission has said that police authorities have yet to bring before it the case of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, for further action.

A Commissioner representing the media in the PSC board, Austin Braimoh, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent on Friday.

Kyari’s troubles started in July 2021 when he was indicted by Raman Abbas, widely known as Hushpuppi.

The Dubai Police in the United Arab Emirates had in June 2020 arrested Hushpuppi and his gang. They were later extradited to the US for prosecution by the FBI.

The FBI Special Agent, Andrew Innocenti, alleged that Hushpuppi contracted Kyari after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent, threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

In July 2021, the former Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered ‘an internal review of the allegations’ against Abba Kyari.

We’ve no plan to impeach Shaibu – Edo Assembly

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Edo State House of Assembly, on Friday, called on residents of the state to disregard the purported impeachment plan by the lawmakers against the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, who disclosed when the 24 members of the House of Assembly visited Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City, said he never received a directive from Obaseki to commence an impeachment of Shaibu.

“We are here to clear the air on the insinuation of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State. I want to let the people of Edo State know that there was nothing of such in the State House of Assembly.

“There was no time that the governor called me and instructed me that there must be an impeachment against the deputy governor. The rumour of impeachment is from the pit of hell.

El_Zaxks (

)