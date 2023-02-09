Today’s Headlines: Ebonyi LP Chieftain Joins PDP, Presidential Election: Appeal Court affirms Peter Obi’s candidacy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ebonyi LP Chieftain Joins PDP

A member of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State, Henry Ude, has dumped his party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Abia Onyike, stated this in a statement, on Wednesday.

Appeal Court Affirms Peter Obi’s Candidacy

The Court of Appeal Wednesday affirmed Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February elections.

In a unanimous decision, the appellate court struck out the appeal challenging Mr Obi’s candidacy and awarded N200,000 each in favour of INEC and the LP.

Wike Approves Campaign Venue For Tinubu, Atiku In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the State owned Yakubu Gowon Stadium, located at the popular Elekahia road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the campaign rally of APC presidential candidate, Almed Bola Tinubu. The rally is slated to hold on 15th of February, 2023.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Wike, who earlier spoke at the State PDP campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo local government area on Tuesday, reportedly said the State government had also reapproved the use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the State capital, for the PDP presidential campaign rally.

Nigeria’s Polls Crucial, Your Voice Matters- Obasanjo Tells Voters

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria’s polls are crucial in determining who pilots the nation’s affairs for the next four years.

He called on Nigerian voters to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves, saying their voices matter.

Ondo APC Suspends Campaign Over Fuel, Cash Scarcity

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered the immediate suspension of its campaign activities in the state due to the current scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the party’s state chairman, explained the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday.

