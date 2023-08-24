Today’s Headlines: DSS Stops NURTW Elections, Akande, Omisore, Others Hail Tinubu Over Oyetola’s Appointment

DSS Stops NURTW Elections

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

Men of the Department of Security Services stormed Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday night to stop men of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW) from holding its delegate conference, describing it as illegal.

The police had last week in Abuja arrested the president of the union, Alhaj Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, for allegedly importing thugs and armed men into the Federal Capital Territory.

The union’s National Secretariat was equally sealed off by security police to prevent a breakdown of law and order. They were barred from using the Secretariat for the election.

In an attempt to take it away from the attention of the security agencies, the union members on Wednesday converged in Lafia, Nasarawa State, to conduct the election, but security agencies disrupted the proceedings and everybody including the leaders of the union, ran to avoid being apprehended.

A faction of the union had secured a court order which directed the union to maintain the status quo ante bellum until the applications were heard and determined.

Akande, Omisore, Others Hail Tinubu Over Oyetola’s Appointment

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Former interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the appointment has rekindled the hope of Osun State residents.

Akande spoke during a reception in honour of the new minister yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “I congratulate Osun State that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria agreed to honour our state by appointing a minister in the personality of Adegboyega Oyetola.

Those who have been in Osun State for a long time will know that he deserves the honour. By giving us (Osun State) this honour, the hope of our people is rekindled. I wish Oyetola and our leaders in the state the best of luck and a successful tenure.”

Photo Credit:Google

Our Expectations From The New AGF—Senior Lawyers

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Attorney-General of the Federation, who is also the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has just resumed office.

He is also a key member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, being a Minister of Justice in the Government of the Federation.

He is the chief legal adviser to the government on sundry legal matters. The office of the AGF is the only ministerial position created by the constitution with its duties of office clearly spelt out. No other ministerial office is so created by the constitution. Prince Fagbemi, during the week, took over as the 24th AGF. In this piece, senior lawyers in the country spoke on what they expect of him in the next four years.

Those who spoke include Chief Awa Kalu, SAN; Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Nigerian Bar Association, NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN; Prof. Sam Erugo, SAN; Dr Kayode Ajulo; Mr Adesoji Peters, and Muritala Abdul-Rasheed, SAN.

APC NWC Replaces Kyari, Betta Edu with Dalori, Idele

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The ruling All Progressives Congress has officially unveiled new officers to occupy the positions of the outgoing members of the National Working Committee and other vacant zonal offices in the party.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat of the APC on Wednesday evening, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the election of the new officers was in line with the mandate given to them by the National Executive Committee at the last meeting held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on August 3.

The move saw outgoing National Deputy Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, being replaced by Borno party chairman, Ali Dalori, while founder of Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Worldwide, Dr Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State occupied the office of the National Women Leader previously held by Dr Betta Edu.

Both Kyari and Edu were among the 45 ministers of President Bola Tinubu who were officially sworn in at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Other elected officers included Garba Datti Muhammad, who replaced Mallam Salihu Lukman from the same Kaduna State as National Vice Chairman for North West; National Legal Adviser, Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State; National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa from Abia State; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko from Kogi State and Zonal Organising Secretary, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo from also Kogi State.

Confaamnews (

)