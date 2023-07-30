Today’s Headlines: DSS releases Nnamdi Kanu for visit to his doctors; Security agents uncover illegal refinery in Delta

SSS releases Nnamdi Kanu for visit to his doctors

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) says the IPOB leader has finally undergone his medical examination.

Mr Ejiofor, in a statement on Saturday, said Mr Kanu underwent the medical examination in an unnamed hospital in Abuja on Friday.

“…We are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday (Friday) in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS),” he said.

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he (Kanu) will be progressing to the next stage soon,” the lawyer added.

Mr Kanu, facing a terrorism trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been detained at the SSS facility since he was rearrested in June 2021.

Security agents uncover illegal refinery in Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army, personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and private security outfit, Tantita have uncovered an illegal oil refining site in Ughelli south in Delta.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the security operatives carried out a sting operation on the site after an intelligence report.

He added that the operatives discovered 35 Modular Ovens used for illegal refining of crude oil, 3 fabricated reservoirs, 30 dug-out reservoirs, and 75 galvanized pipes.

Onyema said, “In a sustained effort to deny oil thieves freedom of action in South-South Nigeria and protect the Oil sector from economic sabotage, troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army operating in 6 Division Area of Responsibility, in conjunction with operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as operatives of Tantita Security, have uncovered a major illegal oil refining site at Owahwa community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Onyema enjoined the citizens to continue to support the ongoing anti-oil theft operations by reporting all suspected illicit oil refining and bunkering activities in their areas to the security agencies.

Protest rocks Lagos community over killing of chief

The residents of Lotu town in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State have taken to the streets to demand justice for the murder of Chief Fatai Jubril who suspected land grabbers allegedly killed on July 15, 2023.

While displaying placards bearing several inscriptions on Saturday, the protesters including the youth, women, aged, and the family members of the deceased victims demanded the commissioner of police, Idowu Ohunwuwa’s intervention in the matter.

PUNCH Metro had earlier reported how the family members and residents narrated the killing of the chief by the suspected land grabbers. The slain chief’s widow, Ejiro, said she was also assaulted while struggling to shield her late husband from being killed by the over 50 hoodlums.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in an interview with PUNCH Metro last Tuesday and said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspected killers.

After several days of no significant development on the investigation, the residents took to the street over an alleged fear of cover-up while seeking the intervention of the traditional ruler of Ibeju Land to support the community and the police to apprehend the suspects involved in the killing.

Tinubu appoints special investigator to probe CBN

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a special investigator to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a recent letter sighted by DAILY POST, Tinubu named Jim Osayande Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), as the investigator.

The development comes in the wake of the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor and his arrest by the Department of State Security on June 9, 2023.

The President asked the special investigator to investigate CBN and key government business entities.

“Following the fundamental objective outlined in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is today continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect, and you are to report directly to my office,” the letter stated.

