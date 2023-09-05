Today’s Headlines: DSS raises security concern as tribunal delivers judgment tomorrow; EU records 28% rise in asylum requests

DSS raises security concern as tribunal delivers judgment tomorrow

Photo credit: The Sun

Ahead of the planned two-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the masses and barely 48 hours to the much-awaited judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it had uncovered plans to stage violent protests to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

The security agency said student leaders, youths, ethnic-based associations, and disgruntled groups were being mobilised for the protests.

It said it has identified the “ring leaders of the plot” and they were being monitored.

In a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, DSS said intelligence reports indicated that those masterminding the violent protests include politicians. However, it said the masterminds would be stopped from plunging the country into anarchy.

It advised vice-chancellors of universities and heads of tertiary institutions to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of destabilising public peace. “Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.”

The DSS warned those “desirous” of subverting national security to retrace their steps.

EU records 28% rise in asylum requests

Photo credit: Punch paper

The number of migrants lodging asylum applications in the European Union has jumped 28 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, official figures released Tuesday showed.

Between January and the end of June this year, there were 519,000 such requests made in the 27-nation bloc and associated countries Switzerland and Norway, the European Union Agency for Asylum said.

That puts the EU on track to receive more than one million asylum-seekers this year – the biggest number since 2015-2016 when it saw a huge influx, mainly Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

In 2015, the bloc received 1.35 million asylum requests, then in 2016, there were 1.25 million more applications.

Numbers dropped in 2017 after the EU did a deal with Turkey to have it clamp down on irregular border crossings, and during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions were in place.

Serbia player loses kidney at Basketball World Cup

Photo credit: Punch paper

Serbia’s Borisa Simanic has undergone surgery to remove a damaged kidney after being injured at the Basketball World Cup.

Simanic was operated in a Manila hospital after being hit by a South Sudan player’s elbow during a pool game on August 30.

Complications arising from the operation made him to undergo another surgery on September 3, where one of his kidneys was removed, the team revealed on Monday.

Serbian team doctor, Dragan Radovanovic, said that they “expect and wish that after this operation, the postoperative course will go smoothly.”

The incident occurred near the end of Serbia’s first-round game against South Sudan when Simanic was defending opposition player, Nuni Omot, under the Serbia basket.

BREAKING: IG sets up panel to probe police cadet’s death

Photo credit: Punch paper

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has instituted a seven-man Panel of Inquiry, headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, Abiodun Alabi, with a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a police cadet, Sulaiman Jika at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Other members of the panel include the Assistant Inspector-General, Training and Development, Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, Fom-Pam Joseph, CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; a representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IG, ACP Idris Abubakar.

Egbetokun also ordered the panel to furnish his office with a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations within four days; while extending his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to Jika’s family, relations, and the academy community, and assuring that he was deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi made the development known midnight Tuesday at exactly 1:03 am, in an official correspondence obtained by our correspondent.

Qualityupdates (

)