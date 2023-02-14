Today’s Headlines: DSS frees Fani-Kayode on bail; Gunmen set Imo High Court ablaze

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

DSS frees Fani-Kayode on bail

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Department of State Services has released former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The DSS invited the Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council for questioning and grilled him for hours.

The APC chieftain had appeared at the DSS office in Abuja to answer questions on the allegations he made about some army generals plotting with some presidential candidates to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

Confirming his release, I’ve been released. I’m on my way home. I’m going to address the press on the matter. Everything is under control, Fani-Kayode told newsmen.

Gunmen set Imo High Court ablaze

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Gunmen on Sunday night burnt the Oguta High Court located in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the attackers arrived around 11.30pm and attacked the facility, which is located inside the local government headquarters.

A source, who doesn’t want his name to be mentioned for security reasons, told The PUNCH that the Magistrate’s Court Registry, Appeal Court Record Office, File Room, Secretary to the High Court Judge’s office, office of the High Court bailiff, the chamber of the High Court judge were burnt.

The source said, the Magistrate Court Registry, Appeal Court Record Office, File Room, Secretary to the High Court Judge’s office, and office of the High Court Bailiff were burnt while the chamber of High Court Judge was partly razed. The whole of the block has cracked and no reasonable human being will ever go near the facility.

South-West LP leaders collapse structure into APC

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Two weeks before the presidential election, the Labour Party in the South-West has collapsed its entire structure in the region into the All Progressives Congress.

The group also declared its support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday, the South-West Chairman of the LP, Mr Omotoso Banji, explained that their journey into the APC was facilitated by the National Coordinator of the South-West Agenda For Asiwaju Tinubu, 2023, Dr. Dayo Adeyeye, and other members of the group.

Omotoso, who led the party leadership to collapse its structure, said the leaders of the LP decided to quit the party because it was not ble and lacked the clout to win the forthcoming general election.

Lai Mohammed mocks embassies over Abuja travel advisories

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday lampooned foreign embassies which issued travel advisories, warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

According to him, their advisories unsettled many residents and foreigners who fled the nation’s capital despite the assurances from the Federal Government.

He spoke at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series in Abuja.

He said, Let me use this occasion to commend our security agencies for their sacrifices to keep us safe. Recall, Ladies, and Gentlemen, that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

Arisco (

)