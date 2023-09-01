Today’s Headlines: DSS Detains, Grills Deputy Central Bank Governor, Obiora, AU Suspends Gabon

DSS Detains, Grills Deputy Central Bank Governor, Obiora

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Obiora.

SaharaReporters learnt that on Friday that Obiora had been detained by the secret police for four days.

The details of his alleged offence were sketchy at the time of filing and efforts to reach the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya on the phone were not successful. When SaharaReporters called Afunanya, he asked our reporter to send him a text message, however, he had not replied to the message seeking details about Obiora’s arrest at the time of filing this report.

(Photo credit: Google)

AU Suspends Gabon

Photo credit: premium times

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Friday said it has suspended Gabon from all AU activities following the recent coup.

In its communique seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the AU said it decided to “immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Gabon in all activities of the AU, its Organs and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country.”

Senior military officers in Gabon on Wednesday announced that they had taken over the government because elections held in the Central African country on Saturday were not credible.

NSCDC Arrests 35 Suspected Illegal Miners In Rivers

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said its operatives arrested 34 suspects for allegedly carrying out illegal mining operations in Rumuokarali/ Rumualogu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Also, the Corps said a man identified as ‘Daniel Mathew’, was arrested for luring a 15-year-old girl to a hotel in China, near Port Harcourt, and allegedly tried to defile her.

The NSCDC Commandant, Rivers State Command, Basil Igwebueze, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Nigerian Army Dismisses Soldier Detained, Questioned For Preaching About Jesus In Service Uniform

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a soldier identified as Musa Adamu for preaching about Jesus Christ while in service uniform on social media.

SaharaReporters in July reported how Adamu, a Lance Corporal with service number 13NA/70/6100 and attached to the Amphibious Training School Personnel (ATSCalabar) unit in Calabar, Cross River State was detained by the army authorities.

TLucky (

)