Today’s Headlines: drug Dealer Comment: FFK Tackles Galloway Over Comment; There Won’t Be Increase In Petrol Price — Tinubu Assures Nigerians

FFK Tackles Galloway Over Comment

Nigeria’s former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed a former member of the United Kingdom Parliament, George Galloway for attacking President Bola Tinubu.

Galloway had lambasted President Tinubu, describing him as a drug dealer in the United States.

“I started to look into the past of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Chairman, Tinubu. I didn’t realise that he was a drug dealer in the United States. And the election that brought him to power is still being credibly contested as fraudulent,” he had said.

There Won’t Be Increase In Petrol Price—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that there will be no further increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, anywhere in the country.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said it did not intend to increase the pump price of petrol as being widely speculated.

NNPCL disclosed this in a statement posted on its social media handles on Monday.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide,” it said.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, asserted that the market has been deregulated and will remain so.

Niger: ‘Tinubu, Ribadu have capacity to de-radicalize Niger within 24 hours’

An expert in security management, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has expressed shock and disappointment at the reaction of some Nigerians to the planned restoration of civil rule in Niger Republic through the instrumentality of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) currently under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Agbomhere, who is a certified expert on security management and strategic operations from the International Institute of Professional Security, said Nigeria, under the command of President Tinubu (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces) and Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, NSA, has the capacity to de-radicalize Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.

Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation, Says Oshiomhole

The senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, says the government of President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation.

Oshiomhole stated this on Tuesday during an interview session with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu and his deputy had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while appealing to Nigerians to be patient.

