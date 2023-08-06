Today’s Headlines: Drivers, others stranded in Niger Republic battle hunger over closed borders, Radio crucial to connecting 2.7 billion unserved — ITU

Drivers, others stranded in Niger Republic battle hunger over closed borders.

According to Punch news, Animasahun Salman, who visited the Illela border between Nigeria and Niger Republic in Sokoto State, writes about the travails of Nigerians currently stuck in Niger following the announcement of a border closure by the Federal Government.

The long line of articulated vehicles crowded the shoulder of the motorway that connects Niger Republic to Nigeria in the Illela border town of Sokoto State.

Anger, frustration and palpable fear were written on the faces of the drivers and their motor boys who had gone to deliver goods days before the military takeover of the democratic government in Niger.

Their hope for a quick and successful return to the comfort of their beds and the warmth of their home had been diminished.

They have continued to wait endlessly for the reopening of the border to facilitate the continuation of their journey, even as hunger and fear has set in amid the uncertainty. Their hope of quick return was further dashed on Friday as the Federal Government ordered a total shutdown of all borders with the country.

On July 26, the Presidential Guard in Niger detained its democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, and his family members and announced a military takeover.

In a televised broadcast, senior officials of Niger’s several defence and security forces formed a junta and announced the seizure of power, consequently announcing a suspension of the constitution and the democratically elected government.

Radio crucial to connecting 2.7 billion unserved — ITU

According to Punch, Telecommunication Union has declared that terrestrial radio services are important to the connection of 2.7 billion people that unconnected.

The union noted that terrestrial radio services had helped connect many communities across the world.

According to ITU in a post, terrestrial radio can help connect the farthest corners of the planet, build digital resilience worldwide, and ensure that technology’s transformative potential is shared sustainably and equitably.

It said, “Terrestrial communications and digital transformation go hand in hand. Whether on land, at sea, or up to 50 kilometres above our heads, terrestrial radio services have helped connect countless communities across the globe, empowering them with opportunities to thrive now and into the future.

“As we strive together to connect the remaining 2.7 billion amid a shifting technological landscape, terrestrial radio remains a key part of the equation.

“From mobile broadband access through high-altitude platforms to the lifesaving disaster alerts at the heart of the Early Warnings for All Initiative, terrestrial radio can help us reach the remotest corners of our planet, build digital resilience worldwide, and ensure that technology’s transformative potential is shared sustainably and equitably.”

In 2022, the United Nations specialised agency for Information and Communication Technologies disclosed that 2.7 billion people remain unconnected to the Internet. It stated that 5.3 billion people worldwide were connected to the Internet.

Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over X posts.

According to Punch news, Elon Musk on Saturday said his social media company X would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.

Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” he wrote on the site.

“No limit. Please let us know.”

Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money.

Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.

Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.

Uncertified contractor installed elevator — Medical Guild

According to Punch news, The Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, has said findings of the investigative panel on the cause of death of Dr Diaso Vwaere revealed that the installation of the malfunctioned elevator that led to her death was done by a contractor who did not have an elevator system installation certification.

Ahmad, who made the revelation during a news conference on Friday to give an update on the probe into the circumstances that led to Vwaere’s death, said the elevator failed to work during its unveiling in June 2021.

He, however, noted that the contractor attributed the elevator’s failure to work to inadequate power supply from the generator hired for the event.

“Regular maintenance was supposed to be done every four weeks on the elevator for optimum performance,” he was quoted to have said by the Agency of Nigeria.

Ahmad said the contractor, installers, and other persons involved in the installation should be arrested and if found culpable be made to face the law.

He also noted that a series of infrastructural challenges had trailed the house officers’ quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, since rehabilitation in 2015 to 2016 while appealing to the state government to install a new elevator in the building through a certified installer and also ensure regular maintenance.

