Dredge Calabar Port, Otu appeals to FG

Source: Punch paper

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has appealed to the Federal Government to dredge the Calabar Port to attract investors, tourists and boost revenue generation.

Otu made the call on Friday in Calabar, when he received the Calabar Port Manager, Mr. Festus Olumati, and his team.

The governor said it was important that the encumbrances hindering the dredging work of the port be settled out of court.

He charged the management of the port to take advantage of the existing synergy between the state government, the Navy, and other security agencies to draw more traffic to the facility.

Troops kill four bandits, rescue 24 kidnapped victims

Source: Punch paper

The Nigerian Army has said troops of tion Hadarin Daji have rescued no fewer than 24 people kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara.

The service said the victims were freed after engaging the bandits in a fierce gun battle on Friday morning.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said four bandits were killed in the gun duel.

The statement read, “Troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West tions Hadarin Daji have in a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of today, July 7, 2023, rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child, after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba; an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.

Tinubu to attend ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau

Source: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu will, on Saturday, July 8, depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, in Bissau, the country’s capital.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Friday evening, titled ‘President Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau.’

At the summit on Sunday, July 9, participants are expected to address memoranda on five pressing sub-regional issues.

Tinubu hails Senegalese president for not seeking third term – Punch papers

Source: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu on Friday praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

He said Sall’s decision puts national interest above personal ambition and sets a commendable tone in West Africa, which has recently been the subject of undemocratic regime change.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Qualityupdates (

)