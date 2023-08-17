Today’s Headlines: Drama As Emefiele Dodges Camera In Court; Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

Drama As Emefiele Dodges Camera In Court

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), discreetly entered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday, avoiding the gaze of cameras.

Emefiele, who has been under the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest following President Bola Tinubu’s suspension on June 9, exchanged pleasantries with his legal team in court.

Upon his arrival escorted by secret police operatives, journalists were restricted from freely photographing or capturing him on camera, as his defense attorneys shielded him.

It was previously reported by Daily Trust that the Federal Government withdrew the charge of illegal possession of firearms that had been filed against the suspended CBN governor and subsequently presented new charges.

Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently chairing the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NEC includes the governors of all 36 states of the federation, along with ministers responsible for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance. Additionally, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and other members are part of the Council.

Today’s meeting is set to deliberate on various issues, including the financial status of the Federation and other general matters. Among the crucial matters on the Council’s agenda is the implementation of palliative measures aimed at mitigating the adverse impact of the removal of fuel subsidies.

Court strikes out illegal arms charges against Emefiele

A Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition that were brought against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In a separate development, the scheduled arraignment of Emefiele on a fresh 20-count charge was stalled at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama due to the absence of one of the defendants in the case. As a result, Justice Muazu adjourned the case until August 23.

In the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Nicholas Oweibo dismissed the charges against Emefiele due to lack of diligent prosecution. This decision came after an oral application by Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Federal Ministry of Justice, who cited emerging facts requiring further investigation.

Mr. Abubakar had requested the court’s approval for the application. However, Emefiele’s counsel, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN), opposed the application. Daudu argued that the government’s actions were in disobedience of the court’s bail order for Emefiele, and therefore the court should not entertain the application.

Furthermore, Daudu emphasized that any application for the withdrawal of charges must be submitted in writing.

Military Reveals Number Of Troops Killed By Terrorists In Niger

The Military High Command revealed on Thursday that terrorists killed 3 officers and 22 soldiers in Niger State, while 7 others were wounded.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media tions, made this announcement at Defence Headquarters in Abuja. Buba informed journalists that an Air Force jet that crashed in the Shiroro area of Niger State had gone to evacuate the victims. He emphasized that no group could attack their troops without facing consequences and stated that the crash claimed the lives of 14 individuals who were on the jet.

