Today’s Headlines: Don’t Wait For Government To Do Everything — Oluremi Tinubu Tells Nigerians; Tinubu hails IBB at 82

Don’t Wait For Government To Do Everything; Help People Around You, Tinubu’s Wife, Oluremi Tells Nigerians

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has asked Nigerians to help people around them and not wait for the government to do everything.

Tinubu’s wife gave the admonition on Wednesday while hosting the National Executive of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in her office at the State House, Abuja.

“We cannot wait for the government to do everything. We must lend a helping hand to everyone around us,” she said.

She also appealed to women to ensure youths are guided to follow the path of good values and morals.

Earlier, former First Lady Patience Jonathan promised to support Mrs Tinubu to move Nigeria forward during her visit to the State House on Wednesday.

“You’re one of the women that I looked forward to because you can make Nigerian women proud, I’m here to encourage and support you because we’re one country and our country must move forward.

“Twenty-four hours, I’m with you, call me anytime, any day, I’ll work with you for the country to move forward and to be better because it’s our country, we have no other place to go,” she said.

Photo credit || Google

Tinubu hails IBB at 82

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

President Bola Tinubu has said that he shares in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of the former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who turns 82 on Thursday.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), noted that Tinubu congratulated the former military leader, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

The President affirmed the contributions of Gen. Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

JUST IN: Shettima presides over NEC meeting

Photo credit: Punch papers

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the National Economic Council in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Council, which is comprised of the governors of the 36 states of the federation, also has ministers in charge of the Federal Capital Territory and Finance, as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and some others as members.

Today’s meeting is expected to consider varying issues, including the Federation’s financial status and other general issues, however, the most critical of the issues before the Council is the deployment of palliatives aimed at cushioning the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Among the governors attending the meeting are Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahya (Gombe) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Ministerial list: Tinubu to swear in newly appointees Monday

Photo credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu is expected to swear in his cabinet on Monday, August 21.

Director of the Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja.

According to the statement, the ministers are permitted to bring two guests each.

The statement reads, “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows.

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023.

Venue: State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 am.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am,” it added.

Recall that President Tinubu allocated portfolios to his ministerial nominees on Wednesday.

The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

avage (

)