Today’s Headlines: Don’t wage war with Niger, Northern leaders tell Tinubu, Obey Court order

Don’t wage war with Niger, Northern leaders tell Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Northern leadership under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Forum, has warned President Bola Tinubu to avoid going into war with Niger military junta.

The group gave the admonition while calling for a dialogue to resolve the issue in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, on Friday.

According to ACF, military deployment and intervention to phase out the coup plotters in the Niger Republic will not guarantee peace and stability in the ECOWAS sub-region.

It was earlier reported that ECOWAS directed the closure of land and air borders between member states against the Niger Republic over a military coup d’état that removed democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, from office.

Photo Credit: Google

Obey Court order, release Emefiele — Arewa, Ohanaeze urge DSS

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC), and socio-cultural groups, namely Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Ohanaeze Youth Movement, have urged President Bola Ahmed Bola to direct the Department of State Services (DSS) to obey the subsisting Court Order on the release of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from detention, as a birthday gift to him.

The groups in a joint statement signed by their leaders, Tijani Yusuf, Obe Agu, Nwabueze Obi and Kabiru Yusuf, said Nigerians were eagerly waiting to see if President Tinubu administration will obey the rule of law or not.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Lagos had on Tuesday granted leave to the suspended CBN Governor to serve the Director General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the order of the court admitting him (Emefiele) to bail and directing his remand in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) by substituted means.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the order, following an ex-parte application moved by Emefiele’s counsel, Mrs. Ogonnaya Sonuga.

LP’s Senator Ireti Thanks Tinubu For Nominating First FCT Indigene As Minister

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for nominating an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Zephaniah Jisalo as a minister.

Jisalo is the first FCT indigene to be nominated as a minister since the present democratic dispensation in 1999, a feat Senator Kingibe, who is also from the area, is grateful for. She thereafter asked her colleagues to allow Jisalo, a former member of the House of Representatives, to take a bow.

After her speech, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, therefore, asked the lawmakers if the nominee should take a bow. The senators unanimously agreed to that.

Jisalo, from Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency, once represented the area in the House of Representatives. Born on April 3, 1970, he was also the chairman of the Abuja Municipal Council Area (AMAC).

Niger Republic: Co-operate with us on Tinubu’s directive on border closure, CGC tells communities

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has called on communities around Illela border to support law enforcement agencies especially the Nigerian Customs service in it’s efforts to enforce presidential directives on the closure on of borders with republic of Niger aimed at restoration of democracy and constitutional order.

He said the closure of border is not synonymous to Illela alone but other borders with links to Niger republic, in an efforts to forced the coup plotters to have a second thought to restore constitutional rule to the landlocked country.

The Customs boss made the appeal Friday, during his official visit to Illela border town 75 kilometers away from Sokoto metropolis. He commended traditional rulers in the area for their continue support to the Nigerian Customs service over the years.

He commended officers and men of the service for their passion towards promoting a cordial working relationship with their host communities.

Communicating (

)