Today’s Headlines: Don’t wage war with Niger—ACF, Abdulsalami Leaves Without Meeting Coup Leader

Don’t wage war with Niger, Northern leaders warn Tinubu

The Northern leadership under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Forum, has warned President Bola Tinubu to avoid going into war with Niger military junta.

The group gave the admonition while calling for a dialogue to resolve the issue in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, on Friday. According to ACF, military deployment and intervention to phase out the coup plotters in the Niger Republic will not guarantee peace and stability in the ECOWAS sub-region.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that ECOWAS directed the closure of land and air borders between member states against the Niger Republic over a military coup d’état that removed democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, from office. The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS, which Nigeria chairs also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic to restore the ousted President. In the following development, Tinubu also wrote the Senate to seek military intervention on the Niger military junta if they are recalcitrant in a bid to capture them and restore democracy in the ECOWAS country.

Abdulsalami, Other ECOWAS Delegation Members Leave Niger Without Meeting Coup Leader Or Deposed President

A team from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS left the Republic of Niger without meeting the leader of the junta which seized power in a coup or the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to a delegation member on Friday, the team led by former Nigerian military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar could not spend the night in Niger as scheduled. The ECOWAS delegation arrived in the capital Niamey on Thursday “but did not spend the night” as scheduled, nor meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, the team member said.

The delegation was initially due to meet Tiani to present ECOWAS’s demands, according to the Nigerian Presidency, Alarabiya reports. Regional powerhouse Nigeria holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions and on Sunday gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to power.

Tinubu Announces Forensic Audit of CBN, Civil Service Payroll

President Bola Tinubu has said a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank is underway, while a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll is imminent.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President disclosed this during an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. ”A comprehensive forensic audit is ongoing at the Central Bank. We are going to do a very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll. I can’t believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at the state level.

”The reforms are in tandem with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business program. We’ll block all financial loopholes. The reforms will be targeted at the way we work, change of attitude, and equally on educating our people. It’s costly but we will do it,” he said. Highlighting Nigeria’s resilience and intellectual prowess, the President implored the Bretton Woods institution to view the country as a significant player within the global community, not solely as a struggling economy.

Anambra: Suspected cultists kill man, dump corpse inside tricycle

Suspected members of a cult gang have killed a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man and dumped his corpse inside a partially destroyed tricycle near the back gate of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, Anambra State capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday as the corpse caused panic in the community. Residents and passers-by avoided the scene for fear of reprisal from rival cult gangs. An eyewitness said, “His killers dumped the corpse a few hours ago. I just passed the scene after I parked my car where I have come to visit a sick relative at the hospital.

“The tricycle and the corpse were not there when I parked my car.”

Another eyewitness said he saw when some people parked the tricycle at the scene. “We saw when some people parking the tricycle at the scene and alighting. We thought they would return to pick up the tricycle. “We did not know there was still another person inside the tricycle when others alighted; we only discovered a corpse inside the tricycle when people gathered around the scene shortly after,” the source said.

