Today’s Headlines: Don’t turn blind eye to crude oil theft, Kachikwu tells FG; Group hails emergence of Okotete as Minister

Don’t turn blind eye to crude oil theft, Kachikwu tells FG

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2023 poll, Dumebi Kachikwu, has told the federal government not to turn a blind eye to crude oil theft in the country.

Kachikwu in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, cited the trend trailing the MT Praisel vessel, which was alleged to have been carrying stolen crude.

Recall that the MT Praisel was arrested in the Koko area of Delta State by a private security outfit, Tantita Security Service Limited (TSSL) on August 2 over suspicion of the vessel’s product being stolen crude oil.

The allegation prompted five relevant agencies to begin laboratory tests of the product to ascertain its true nature. However, the Nigerian Navy had through its Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, on Sunday, said the vessel intercepted was not carrying stolen crude.

Reacting, Kachikwu said the Navy cannot be the judge and jury in its own case, adding that these allegations warrants the National Security Adviser or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up an investigative panel immediately.

Group hails emergence of Okotete as Minister

President Bola Tinubu has been lauded for appointing Hon Stella Okotete as a minister, saying she would add positive value to the government.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state and president Urhobo Youth council, Abuja chapter ” General” Peter Aghogho aka Peterwood in a statement to the Vanguard said he was optimistic Hon Okotete will perform impressively, recalling that she did great in Nexim bank.

Aircraft crash: We’re yet to determine cause – NSIB boss

Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Sunday said it has not determined the immediate and remote cause of an aircraft Jabiru J430, which crashed at Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, area of Lagos state.

It noted that investigation has begun. Fortunately, the crew members of the air craft operated by Air First Hospitality and Tours, were rescued and rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.

NSIB Director General, DG, Mr. Akin Olateru, stated this at the weekend, in Alausa, Ikeja, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, led by Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, aimed to enhance emergency management and safety during disasters in the state.

PDP, LP, jittery over Ganduje’s emergence – APC Professional council

All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has said the opposition parties in the country, particularly, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, are jittery over the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC.

The council, in a congratulatory message on Sunday, co-signed by its National Director, Seyi Bamigbade and National Deputy Director, Abba Rabbeu, who also served as Senior Special Assistant On Political Awareness to the former Governor Ganduje, said the opposition parties were currently jittery over the newly elected chairman who wields an array of experience in the management of humans and resources.

According to the council, ex-governor Ganduje has over the years played a significant role in entrenching internal democracy and reconciling aggrieved members within the party.

