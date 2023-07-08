Today’s Headlines: Don’t Toe Wike’s Line-Niger-Delta Stakeholders To New Gov, Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s 60th anniversary

Niger-Delta stakeholders to new governors: Don’t toe Wike’s line

leaders, and stakeholders of the South-South have urged the Governors of the six states in the geo-political zone to steer clear of squabble, and self-centered political interests that made the immediate past governors work at cross-purposes in the dispensation that ended May 29 (2015-2023).

They urged the governors of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the oldest among them, and his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, to galvanize the four new governors, and ensure cohesiveness for the collective growth of the region.

The new governors are Elder Sheriff Oboreverowi- Delta; Pastor Umo Eno – Akwa-Ibom state; Siminialaye Fubara (Rivers); and Bassey Otu (Cross-River).

The people were unhappy that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was at loggerheads with other governors of the region, including the ex-governors of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Obaseki, and Diri, which adversely hurt the zone.

In addition, the former governor of Cross River state, Senator Ben Ayade, practically forgot about the collective South-South vision, as he distanced himself from other governors of PDP extraction in the zone, making it impossible for them to pursue the BRACED Commission mandate.

BRACED, meaning Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Edo, and Delta is the acronym for the development machinery set up by the governors of the six oil states to fast-track integrated development of the region.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s 60th anniversary

ABUJA– Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

The event, which will feature a public lecture and book launch, is to celebrate his 60 years as a lawyer.

A statement by the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, disclosed thar the ceremony being put together by Aare Babalola’s mentees, admirers and beneficiaries, will hold at the Alfa Belgore Hall, Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Assist Farmers, Traders To Avert Looming Food Insecurity, Babaloja-General Tells FG

IBADAN – The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh has called on the Federal Government to give needed as­sistance to farmers and traders in Nigeria to avert looming food insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists from the Kingdom of Saudi Ara­bia, where he has gone to perform holy pilgrimage on Friday, Alha­ji Jimoh commended Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for prioritising agricultural rev­olution and welfare of govern­ment workers in the state, which encourage circulation of money and subsequently help grow econ­omy in the state.

Babaloja-General said, “as situation is presently, only feder­al government intervention can avert threatening food insecurity and bring prices of commodities down to reasonable level where common man can boast of two average meals per day.

Activist Advises Tinubu Not To Reward Corruption Or Recycle Failure In Choice Of Ministers

KATSINA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged not to reward corruption or recycle failure in his administration, as the former Governor of Katsina State, Rt Hon Aminu Bello Masari deserves no min­isterial appointment.

A Whistle Blower and Hu­man Rights Activist, Comrade Abdulmumini Shehu Sani made this call while address­ing a World Press Conference titled “Why Masari should be probed by the EFCC, ICPC, the National Assembly and Katsi­na State Government” held in Katsina on Wednesday.

Sani said “I address you to­day with a heavy heart as I join millions of Katsina indigenes to lament over the huge loss of finances and other valuable re­sources by Katsina state in the last eight years under Aminu Bello Masari administration.

