Today’s Headlines, Don’t Succumb To Blackmail, Atiku Urges Buhari CBN;Obi Needs Fervent Prayers–Uzukwu

Don’t Succumb To Blackmail, Atiku Urges CBN

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has while praising the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, for the ten days extension for the new currency swap, urged the bank not to consider requests for further extensions.

Atiku also urged the Federal Government and the bank not to succumb to blackmail by those he described as persons with “sinister motives.”

The PDP candidate said this in a statement issued by his Campaign Office, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He equally urged the CBN to immediately review measures it has put in place for ensuring the seamless circulation of the new naira notes to allete the hardship confronting ordinary people across the country, especially rural dwellers, who need cash for their daily transactions.

Obi Needs Fervent Prayers–Uzukwu

As the 2023 presidential campaign heats up there have been calls for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi to be careful with his supporters, despite the candidate’s general acceptability, particularly among the youth.

One of the warnings has come from the Spiritual Director of Soul Revival Ministry, Nnewi, Anambra State, Prophet Iyke Uzukwu, who said he had seen deceivers surrounding Obi in the spiritual realm in the name of supporting him.

Prophet Iyke said the LP candidate who he described as a crowd puller and the choice of many should be more prayerful than ever before.

“Peter Obi might be betrayed by his people but God can still change the situation to his advantage. Not all those who are praising him are on his side. Human beings are treacherous and he should be careful the way he trusts people. It’s obvious that God wants to use him to salvage this country, but not many are happy about that.

Credibility Of Election Depends On INEC– Osinbajo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, former prime minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, has warned Nigerians to be vigilant in the use of technology in the electoral process as it could be deployed to manipulate the process and steal the people’s mandate.

The veteran Kenyan politician said this in his keynote address at the 14th edition of the LEADERSHIP Annual Conferences and Awards with the theme “Credible Election and an Economy in Transition”, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

But in his speech at the awards, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the credibility and integrity of elections depend on INEC and the courts.

Osinbajo, who was the chairman of the occasion, said from recent electoral history, there are too many examples of electoral violence following disputed electoral outcomes.

This, of course, he noted usually means the destruction, sometimes, of public and private property and infrastructure.

S’Court Sacks Bwacha As Taraba APC Gov Candidate

The Supreme Court has nullified the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Taraba State.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, a five-member panel led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun affirmed the verdict of the Federal High court which held that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state, the Cable reports.

The PUNCH reports that the Federal High Court Jalingo in September 2022 nullified the governorship primaries that produced Bwacha as the APC candidate.

After the judgment, the Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council urged supporters and the public to remain calm.

In a statement issued in Jalingo by the Director Media and Publicity of the Campaign Council, Aaron Arthimas, the team described the judgement then as a temporary setback.

