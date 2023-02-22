Today’s Headlines: Don’t Sell Your PVCs For Any Reason—Udom, Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, Others Sign Peace Accord

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t Sell Your PVCs For Any Reason—Udom

AHEAD of the general elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has appealed to eligible voters in the state not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to anyone for any reason.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Emmanuel also appealed to them to come out on February 25, and March 11 to vote for all the candidates of the PDP both at the national and in the state in order to bring in PDP which has the capacity to address their hardship into power.

He spoke while addresing the mamoth crowd at the PDP campaign rally on Tuesday in Nsit Ubium local government area, the home country of the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, Others Sign Peace Accord

Ahead the Saturday presidential election, candidates of various political parties vying for Nigeria’s top job gathered at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday to sign the Peace Accord organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led Peace Committee.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

In attendance were presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others.

Others present were the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.); the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar; among others.

Election: Ondo CAN denies endorsing candidate, supports restructuring

The Ondo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has debunked reports that it has endorsed a particular candidate in the coming presidential election.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The association said it was a neutral, apolitical and non-partisan body which allows individual church members to join the political parties of their choice.

The association stated this during a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, on Wednesday.

The CAN team was led by its Chairman, Rev. Fr. Anselm Olorunfemi Ologunwa.

Speaking, the chairman said, “As the clock ticks towards the presidential and National Assembly elections holding this Saturday, it is pertinent for us as CAN to interact with you and put the records straight against the backdrop of some rumours flying around that CAN has endorsed a particular presidential candidate for the election.

Presidential election: I’m not supporting Tinubu – Ikpeazu replies Orji Uzor Kalu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has denied supporting the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

News Source: Daily Post

Ikpeazu was reacting to claims by the Senate chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, that he was backing Tinubu’s presidency.

He spoke while addressing journalists after inspecting the ongoing final asphalt overlay on Faulks Road, Aba.

Appearing on Channels Television on Monday, Kalu said Ikpeazu will support Tinubu and his senatorial district will give the APC flag bearer “the 34, 35 per cent to be on the ballot.”

However, Ikpeazu described Kalu’s remark as mere speculation and wishful thinking.

According to Ikpeazu: “No member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will as suggested by Senator Kalu”.

