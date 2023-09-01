Today’s Headlines: Don’t Provoke Nigeria To Mutiny, Femi Falana Warns Govt, Politicians; I Wasn’t Sacked As Delta Governor– Sheriff Oborevwori

Don’t Provoke Nigeria To Mutiny, Falana Warns Govt, Politicians

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has warned the Nigerian government and politicians not to provoke citizens to mutiny.

He issued the warning at a National Symposium themed: “Nigeria’s economy and the crisis of survival : Robbing the poor to pay the rich” organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

Falana lamented that the poor were being asked to tighten their belts and suffer the burden of the economic issues in the nation while public officials kept spending lavishly.

He warned that as long as figures of extravagant spendings by the National Assembly continued to be churned out, Nigerians would be irritated and so would be enemies of democracy.

He also attributed the recent trend of military juntas in Africa, particularly the most recent one in Gabon, to a number of factors, including the ruthless exploitation of African countries’ mineral resources by the west, third term syndrome, political manipulation of the constitution, and the establishment of foreign military bases in African nations.

I Wasn’t Sacked As Delta Governor–Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, said the Abuja Division of Court of Appeal did not sack as governor of the state.

The appellate court had ruled directing the state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba to hear the petition of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr. Ken Pela, against the election of Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal had over a month ago struck out the petition on technical ground of abandonment, a development that necessitated an appeal by Mr. Pela.

Although the ruling of the Court of Appeal was unambiguous, a tweet by one of the supporters of Mr. Pela created confusion in the social media space when he posted that the Labour Party candidate had been declared winner.

But in a statement, the state government said the rumour that Oborevwori had been sacked was fake news being peddled by Mr. Pela and his co-travelers.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon in the statement, clarified that the Appeal Court ordered the tribunal to hear the case.

Army Chief, Lagbaja Meets with Foreign Defence Advisers in Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Thursday met with Foreign Defence Advisers and Attaches in Nigeria and called on representatives of allied countries in Nigeria to close ranks with the Nigerian Army in identifying and tackling issues of mutual interest.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye led the defence attachés form 27 allied countries to an interaction with the COAS.

Lagbaja while commending the attachés for their observations on issues of concern, pledged to take necessary measures to address some of the issues raised during their discussion.

He also assures the neighbouring countries of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to continue to work on a mechanism that would ensure that the free movement of criminals across the borders are curtailed

His words, “We look forward to a fruitful engagement with all other countries to deny the criminal elements and dissident groups from incubating their nefarious activities abroad and bringing them home to perpetrate.

Navy Arrest Tompolo’s men, firm kicks

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday allegedly aborted an attempted oil theft at Lekki Waters and arrested four men identified as men of TANTITA Security Service, owned by a Niger Delta ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

They were arrested by men of the Nigerian Navy stationed at FOB LEKKI at waterways near the Itolu community, Lekki after the residents of the area raised the alarm following gunshots from the waterside.

While parading the suspects on Wednesday, the Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said they were arrested while they were attacking a local from whom they tried stealing a boat engine.

Oguntuga said, “In a swift response to a distress call, the Nigerian Navy stationed at FOB Lekki foiled an attempted oil theft operation on the waterways near Itolu community, Lekki, in Lagos State.

