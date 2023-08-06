Today’s Headlines: Don’t Provoke Nigeria Into Waging War Against You —FFK, The US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated

Don’t Provoke Nigeria Into Waging War Against You —FFK

Former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the military regimes in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso not to provoke Nigeria to wage a war against them.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Following the recent coup d’etat in the Niger Republic deposing President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the military junta in Niger seven days to restore the ousted leader. Regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger, including halting all financial transactions and freezing its national assets. It also threatened to use force to reinstate Bazoum.

Meanwhile, there have been protests in the Republic of Niger, warning ECOWAS, especially Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who is the Chairman of the regional bloc, not to interfere with the affairs of their country. The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have warned that any military intervention against the coup leaders in Niger would be considered a “declaration of war” against their nations.

The US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated

The United States has announced to halt of some of its aid programs to Niger, following the overthrow of the country’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum by the military council.

Source: Vanguard

The suspension of aid programs to the West African nation was announced by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Friday, according to RFI. “The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger,” Blinken said in a statement.

However, “life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue” and the US would still carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel in the country, he said. France suspended all development aid to Niger last weekend following the coup that put Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the leader of the junta.

Olawepo-Hashim lauds Tinubu for nominating Abuja indigene as minister

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, an indigene of Abuja, as minister.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Saturday, he said the nomination shows Tinubu is committed to national integration. “I was an active player in the transition from military rule to democracy and served as secretary to one sub-committee of the Policy Advisory Committee. I know Abuja people have always wanted this, but now it has happened. It has taken almost a quarter of a century to come.

“Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central Zone will not understand how significant this is. That is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate the hohonorableentleman,” Olawepo-Hashim said while paying Jisalo a visit at his Abuja home.

Police investigate the death of Sen. Adeola’s senior aide in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State says it is investigating the death of Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Solomon Adeola.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday. “Police confirmed the killing of Mr Adeniyi Sanni. The wife told the police that her husband called saying he was stopped by ‘some soldiers’ demanding to see his papers. “He was later found dead with about five bullet holes in his back and three shells of expended ammunition by his body. The investigation has commenced,” Hundeyin said.

A statement signed by Mr Kayode Odunaro, spokesperson for Sen. Adeola (APC/Ogun West) said the lifeless body of Adeniyi was found with gunshot wounds and was dumped at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Saturday morning. According to Odunaro, information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around the Berger area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri.

Bash760 (

)