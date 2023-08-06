Today’s Headlines: Don’t Provoke Nigeria Into Waging War Against You, Fani-Kayode Warns Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Military Juntas,US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated

Don’t Provoke Nigeria Into Waging War Against You, Fani-Kayode Warns Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Military Juntas

Aformer ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the military regimes in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso not to provoke Nigeria to wage a war against them.

Following the recent coup d’etat in the Niger Republic deposing President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the military junta in Niger seven days to restore the ousted leader.

Regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger, including halting all financial transactions and freezing its national assets. It also threatened to use force to reinstate Bazoum.

Meanwhile, there have been protests in the Republic of Niger, warning ECOWAS, especially Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who is the Chairman of the regional bloc, not to interfere with the affairs of their country.

US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated

The United States has announced to halt some of its aid programmes to Niger, following the overthrow of the country’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum by the military council.

The suspension of aid programmes to the West African nation was announced by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Friday, according to RFI.

France suspended all development aid to Niger last weekend following the coup that put Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the leader of the junta.

Also, the European Union and several other countries have also put their support on hold.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger receives close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank. The US gave the country $200 million in 2022 and has sent $130 million this fiscal year so far.

GSK’s departure from Nigeria will worsen poverty index – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has regretted the impending exit of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline from Nigeria after 51 years.

This follows the company’s announcement of plans to end its prescription medicines and vaccine production in the country.

It was reported that the multinational pharmaceutical company said it would transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Friday night, Obi said that the company’s reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening as they no longer perceive a prospect for the country as a business environment that would be anchored on productivity.

13 Ghanaians begin 10,000km road trip from Accra to London

No fewer than 13 Ghanaians including twelve men and one woman have embarked set on an epic journey from Ghanaian capital to the United Kingdom.

The journey will be covering a staggering 10,000 kilometers, as they stated that their mission is clear, which is to drive from Accra to London while enjoying the experience, according to Ghana’s media outlet.

Their estimated arrival in London is scheduled for Sunday, August 6, or Monday, August 7, 2023, marking a historic accomplishment for the team.

Speaking from Spain in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, one of the team members known as Saka, shared their motivation for embarking on the bold trip.

He explained that they were inspired by stories of people traveling from foreign countries to Ghana and other African nations.

They decided to turn the tables and attempt this adventure as a fun activity, showcasing their adventurous spirit and passion for exploration.

