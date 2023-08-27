Today’s Headlines: Don’t politicize FG’s palliative, Nigerians urge governors; Bandits kidnap 2

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians urge governors

Some residents of Bauchi, Gombe and Dutse have urged the state governments not to politicise the Federal Government’s palliative to facilitate successful implementation of the programme.

They also called for engagement of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and stakeholders to mobilise participation in the programme.

The stakeholders including civil society activists, academics and government officials made the call while responding to a survey by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on implementation of the FG’s N5 palliative to states.

The federal government had initiated a comprehensive palliative programme to support Nigerians and businesses to cushing the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, Chairman, Association of Non-governmental Organisations (ANGO) in Gombe State, stressed the need for the state governors to shun political considerations in the palliative programme.

He said it was imperative for the state governments to ensure inclusiveness to achieve its objectives since the programme was meant for Nigerians.

He said that Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other organisations should be engaged to avoid turning it into a one-party affair.

Bandits kidnap 2 brothers in Kaduna community

Two brothers who left their home town of Ikara after their father was kidnapped, and relocated to Zaria in Kaduna State, have been kidnapped by suspected bandits on Friday night.

Reports said the bandits attacked Wusasa area in Zaria Local Government Area at about 9pm on Friday and kidnapped a health worker and his brother,Yushau Peter and Joshua Peter.

Although the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident,the village head of Wusasa, Engr Isiyaku Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and expressed worry that “the kidnappers have so often made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people.”

According to him, “Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed a series of attacks in recent times.Not long ago, an alArmy officer and a vigilante member were killed.”

A’Ibom PDP ward meeting: Gov Eno reiterates commitment to grassroots devt

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated his commitment to bringing the government closer to the people at the grassroots in line with the A.R.I.S.E Agenda of his administration.

Eno also reiterated that government would ensure utmost transparency in the sharing of the both Federal and State government palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, assuring that the distribution would be devoid of political party sentiments.

He spoke on Saturday in his hometown, Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2, Ikot Ekpene Udo, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area during the maiden PDP ward meeting held across all the state organized to re-energize the grassroots structure.

He advised party stakeholders, community leaders and public office holders at all levels to always carry everyone along in the scheme of things as the gesture would foster unity and also bring back estranged members back to the PDP fold.

According to the governor the massive support the grassroots gave to the candidates of the party during the general elections was worthy of show of gratitude.

Edo APC, Senator Oyofo, monarch rally support for Niger Delta Minister

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Victor Kassim Isa Oyofo, who was elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo North Senatorial District at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic in 1999, and His Royal Highness Mallam Ali Suleiman, the Ogieaga of 3 Ibie, have united their voices to call for support for the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh, in his mission to fulfill the mandates of the region.

At a reception held in honor of the Minister, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Edo State Chapter, Col. David Imuse, who was represented by the Deputy State Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, expressed his admiration and support.

He said, ‘Today, we bear witness to the fruits of hard work, guided by the values instilled by our leader and father, Senator Adams Oshiomhole. On behalf of Edo State APC and everyone gathered here, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Minister and ask that we all give him all the support he needs to succeed in this assignment for our region’.

Addressing the audience, Senator Oyofo conveyed his goodwill message saying, ‘We gather here not only to celebrate an achievement, but to honor resilience and dedication. Alh. Abubakar Momoh epitomizes integrity and diligence—a true representative of Edo State. His appointment reflects recognition of his principles, honesty, and profound education. In my estimation, he is poised to serve Nigeria with distinction. This appointment is not just deserved, but destined.’

